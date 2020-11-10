[Funding alert] School communication platform Uolo raises Rs 20Cr led by Omidyar Network, Blume Ventures

School communication platform Uolo Technologies said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 20 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures.





The startup, which runs an app to help students, teachers and parents communicate online, said it will use the funds to expand its tech and operations teams, as well as improve its offerings.

"Uolo has established itself as a leading parent-teacher communication platform. Through its low-cost, easy to use product offerings, Uolo is enabling schools to become digital," said Sarvesh Kanodia, Principal at Omidyar Network India.

"COVID-19 and the rapid acceleration of digital learning has accelerated school adoption of technology and digital tools. In these times, Uolo has helped onboard hundreds of schools online, who have benefited from Uolo’s communication and learning platforms," Sajith Pai, Director of Blume Venture said.





Founded in 2013 by Pallav Pandey, Ankur Pandey and Siddharth Singh, the Bangalore-based firm currently provides its solutions to over 2,000 schools in India, and counts a million students across 200 cities on its platform.





Over the next two years, the startup says it plans to bring 20,000 schools comprising 10 million students online and build a budding community of parents, schools and students.





The Uolo app — short for 'You Only Live Once' — functions largely like WhatsApp for schools, and sends academia-related information such as marksheets, attendance and homework directly to parents to help them keep an eye on their child's progress.

The platform also helps keep parents abreast with goings-on in the school vis-a-vis annual functions, educational fairs, etc.

"With these funds, the Uolo team of passionate educators and tech leaders will further build and enhance the platform, to help schools deliver even better learning outcomes to kids," he added.