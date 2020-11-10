[Funding alert] School communication platform Uolo raises Rs 20Cr led by Omidyar Network, Blume Ventures

By Aparajita Saxena|10th Nov 2020
School communication platform Uolo will use the funding to expand its tech and operations teams, as well as improve its offerings.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

School communication platform Uolo Technologies said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 20 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures.


The startup, which runs an app to help students, teachers and parents communicate online, said it will use the funds to expand its tech and operations teams, as well as improve its offerings.

"Uolo has established itself as a leading parent-teacher communication platform. Through its low-cost, easy to use product offerings, Uolo is enabling schools to become digital," said Sarvesh Kanodia, Principal at Omidyar Network India.
Seed Funding

ALSO READ

With 150 schools on board, parent-teacher communication solution Uolo sets eyes on K-12 segment
"COVID-19 and the rapid acceleration of digital learning has accelerated school adoption of technology and digital tools. In these times, Uolo has helped onboard hundreds of schools online, who have benefited from Uolo’s communication and learning platforms," Sajith Pai, Director of Blume Venture said.


Founded in 2013 by Pallav Pandey, Ankur Pandey and Siddharth Singh, the Bangalore-based firm currently provides its solutions to over 2,000 schools in India, and counts a million students across 200 cities on its platform.


Over the next two years, the startup says it plans to bring 20,000 schools comprising 10 million students online and build a budding community of parents, schools and students.


The Uolo app — short for 'You Only Live Once' — functions largely like WhatsApp for schools, and sends academia-related information such as marksheets, attendance and homework directly to parents to help them keep an eye on their child's progress.

The platform also helps keep parents abreast with goings-on in the school vis-a-vis annual functions, educational fairs, etc.

"With these funds, the Uolo team of passionate educators and tech leaders will further build and enhance the platform, to help schools deliver even better learning outcomes to kids," he added.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

US President-elect Joe Biden appoints two Indian origin doctors to his COVID-19 advisory board

Shreya Ganguly

Apple's 'One More Thing' event to go live in a few hours. Here's what to expect

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India vacays in Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi this Diwali: OYO

Rashi Varshney

How assistive technologies can become a gateway to learning

Team YS

These serial entrepreneurs decided to launch a borderless incubator programme to help emerging startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

Apple's 'One More Thing' event to go live in a few hours. Here's what to expect

Rashi Varshney

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Ratan Tata invests in healthtech startup iKure

Debolina Biswas