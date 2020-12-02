Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks
Inside the tech journey of Cosmin Nicolaescu
Cosmin Nicolaescu, CTO of Brex, has previously helped build Azure and Office 365 at Microsoft, and the fintech systems at Stripe.
Building local ecommerce networks for communities
Tech startup eSamudaay aims to build local ecommerce network for communities through its easy-to-implement technology platform.
Scripting data journey of a company using AI/ML
Founded by Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna, Bengaluru-based data company BluePi mixes platform approach with tech consulting.
SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M
Let's Dive will use the funding to help remote teams eliminate isolation, expand its reach, and build a cross-border product team.
Meet 'authorpreneurs' of new-age publishing
Sundari Venkatraman, Nandini Kumar, and Sudha Nair are using Kindle Direct Publishing to self-publish books and build an audience.
Fighting HIV/AIDS stigma one day at a time
In 1993, Jahnabi Goswami contracted HIV. Twenty-seven years later, she is strong as ever, and spreads awareness on HIV/AIDS in India.
Helping women turn agripreneurs in J'khand
Through women farmers, PRADAN and Corteva Agriscience promotes sustainable agriculture and reduces poverty in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.
The journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects
Pankaj Garg launched DailyObjects in 2012. Today, it manufactures and sells a variety of mobile cases, laptop holders, and bags.
