Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks

Cosmin Nicolaescu, CTO of Brex, has previously helped build Azure and Office 365 at Microsoft, and the fintech systems at Stripe.





eSamudaay co-founder and CEO Anup Pai

Tech startup eSamudaay aims to build local ecommerce network for communities through its easy-to-implement technology platform.





Pronam, co-founder of BluePi

Founded by Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna, Bengaluru-based data company BluePi mixes platform approach with tech consulting.





Founders of LetsDive

Let's Dive will use the funding to help remote teams eliminate isolation, expand its reach, and build a cross-border product team.





Sundari Venkatraman, Nandini Kumar, and Sudha Nair are using Kindle Direct Publishing to self-publish books and build an audience.





(Picture credit: Jahnabi Goswami 's Facebook account)

In 1993, Jahnabi Goswami contracted HIV. Twenty-seven years later, she is strong as ever, and spreads awareness on HIV/AIDS in India.





A women farmer working on the field

Through women farmers, PRADAN and Corteva Agriscience promotes sustainable agriculture and reduces poverty in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.





Pankaj Garg, Founder and CEO, Daily Objects

Pankaj Garg launched DailyObjects in 2012. Today, it manufactures and sells a variety of mobile cases, laptop holders, and bags.





