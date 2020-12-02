Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks

By Team YS|2nd Dec 2020
Cosmin Nicolaescu, CTO of Brex, has previously helped build Azure and Office 365 at Microsoft, and the fintech systems at Stripe.
Inside the tech journey of Cosmin Nicolaescu

Cosmin Nicolaescu

Cosmin Nicolaescu, CTO of Brex, has previously helped build Azure and Office 365 at Microsoft, and the fintech systems at Stripe.


Building local ecommerce networks for communities

eSamudaay Anup Pai

eSamudaay co-founder and CEO Anup Pai

Tech startup eSamudaay aims to build local ecommerce network for communities through its easy-to-implement technology platform.


Scripting data journey of a company using AI/ML

BluePi

Pronam, co-founder of BluePi

Founded by Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna, Bengaluru-based data company BluePi mixes platform approach with tech consulting.


SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M

Founders of LetsDive

Founders of LetsDive

Let's Dive will use the funding to help remote teams eliminate isolation, expand its reach, and build a cross-border product team.


Meet 'authorpreneurs' of new-age publishing

Kindle Direct Pubishing

Sundari Venkatraman, Nandini Kumar, and Sudha Nair are using Kindle Direct Publishing to self-publish books and build an audience.


Fighting HIV/AIDS stigma one day at a time

World AIDS Day

(Picture credit: Jahnabi Goswami 's Facebook account)

In 1993, Jahnabi Goswami contracted HIV. Twenty-seven years later, she is strong as ever, and spreads awareness on HIV/AIDS in India.


Helping women turn agripreneurs in J'khand

women farmers

A women farmer working on the field

Through women farmers, PRADAN and Corteva Agriscience promotes sustainable agriculture and reduces poverty in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.


The journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects

Daily Objects

Pankaj Garg, Founder and CEO, Daily Objects

Pankaj Garg launched DailyObjects in 2012. Today, it manufactures and sells a variety of mobile cases, laptop holders, and bags.


