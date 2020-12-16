Department of Posts' new offering - DakPay; Meet the techie who built Dozee

By Team YS|16th Dec 2020
DakPay will provide a full suite of online financial services and facilitate digital banking activity for India Post Payments Bank.
Department of Posts launches DakPay

ravi shankar prasad

DakPay will provide a full suite of online financial services and facilitate digital banking activity for India Post Payments Bank.


Meet the techie who built Dozee

Techie Tuesday - Gaurav

Gaurav Parchani, Co-founder and CTO of contactless health monitoring startup Dozee, worked with Altair Engineering before starting up.


The executive who began Vegolution 

Vegolution

Bengaluru-based nutrition startup Vegolution makes 100 percent vegetarian protein-rich food ingredients that fit modern lifestyles. 


Sheryl Sandberg on women changing world

Sheryl Sandberg and Mahita Nagrah

At Fuel for India, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg speaks to Mahita Nagaraj of Caremongers India about the power of communities and ‘leaning in.’


Mark Kahn on founder resilience 

Mark Kahn Omnivore

Mark Kahn, Omnivore

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner, Omnivore – one of India’s first sector-specific VC funds, tells what he looks for in startups.


Top women-centric web series of 2020

Bingeworthy series

Use the holidays to catch up on some worthwhile shows with performances by incredible women on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar.


Meet the lady, who was sold to a mill

Janaki

In this week's Survivor Series, read the story of Janaki, who was sold to a mill by her neighbour and was forced to work without breaks.


Clensta's waterless personal care products

Clensta

Founder and CEO, Puneet Gupta, Clensta

Launched in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, IIT Delhi incubated Clensta is creating innovative personal hygiene solutions accessible to anyone.


