DBT-inStem develops germicidal-coated face mask to kill bacteria and viruses

By Shreya Ganguly|1st Dec 2020
Germicidal-coated G99 antiviral face masks can kill 99.99 percent of viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus upon contact. A pack of two masks is priced at Rs 399.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Germicidal-coated fabric technology termed G-Fab, used in facemasks to kill viruses and bacteria including COVID-19 virus upon contact, is now available in the market across India. The technology has been developed by Dr Praveen Vemula and his team at the DBT-Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (DBT-inStem).


Speaking with YourStory, Dr Praveen said that G99 antiviral face masks, using the germicidal-coated fabric, are already available for purchase online on Van Heusen’s ecommerce site and will be available for sale offline though its stores within one week. According to the ecommerce website, a pack of two masks is priced at Rs 399.

G-Fab masks

G99 Antiviral Face Mask. [Image Credit: Dr Praveen Vemula]

ALSO READ

COVID-19 impact on women-led micro biz widens socio-economic gap: Survey


“In the germicidal-coated fabric, the molecules are permanently stuck to the mask which will protect people from viruses and bacteria. One mask can be washed and reused for a minimum of 40 times,” Dr Praveen adds.

The institute had developed this technology earlier this year to help people stay safe against a range of microbes including SAR-CoV-2 and influenza virus (H1N1 flu).


“G-fab technology has shown a 99.99 percent kill rate against a wide range of viruses, including COVID-19 causing coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and influenza virus (H1N1 flu) and against various harmful bacteria, including gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria,” inStem revealed in its 2019-2020 annual report.


According to the report, the germicidal chemical has the ability to rupture the membrane of bacteria and enveloped viruses, thereby adding an extra layer of protection of masks and PPEs.


DBT-inStem also said that it is providing a non-exclusive licence to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) incubated, Tirupur-based startup Color Threads for commercialising the technology.


Apart from the masks, Dr Praveen also revealed that the institute will also be launching garments including T-shirts, track pants etc made out of the germicidal-coated fabric to protect people from microbes. The G-Fab garments will be launched in January 2021, via Van Heusen, he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] CRED nears billion-dollar valuation after $80M fundraise

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Habitat raises Rs 5 Cr from Unitus Ventures and Whiteboard Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Trisha Medhi

A step-by-step guide on how to invest in Bitcoins

Sathvik Vishwanath
Daily Capsule
Putting butter chicken on the world map; Alia Bhatt talks about starting up
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Instagram adds India-first 'Live Rooms' feature to let users go live with up to 3 guests

Press Trust of India

SBI along with NPCI, Japan's JCB launch contactless debit card

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Habitat raises Rs 5 Cr from Unitus Ventures and Whiteboard Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] SaaS platform Let's Dive raises $1.7M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Trisha Medhi

Meet the winners of Chiratae Ventures Pride of India Annual Awards 2020

Team YS

[Funding alert] MSME lender Vistaar Finance raises $30M from FMO

Debolina Biswas