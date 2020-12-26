Exploring journalling app Grid Diary; Top events that defined SaaS in 2020

By Team YS|26th Dec 2020
Grid Diary combines diary and planner templates with reflective prompts. In 2020, Indian SaaS companies too made a mark in the sector.
Exploring journalling app Grid Diary

Grid Diary

Grid Diary combines diary and planner templates with reflective prompts to help you focus on specific areas of life.


Top events that defined SaaS in 2020

SaaS


As COVID-19 saw accelerated digital adoption across businesses all over, Indian SaaS companies too made a mark in the sector.


Making natural superfoods available worldwide

Tapas Foods

Udupi startup Tapas Foods collaborates with farmers and local communities to make natural superfoods available worldwide.


Growing a business 10x during the pandemic

StyleDotMe

Maghna Saraogi, Founder of StyleDotMe | Image Credits: StyleDotMe

StyleDotMe used an all-digital approach, new tech, and helping jewellers connect with consumers online to grow 10x during the pandemic.


Acts of kindness and compassion amid COVID-19

Kindness Day

Respresentational image

SocialStory brings to you stories of ordinary people who went out of their way to help another and stole hearts around the world.


How Hindware demerged to expand its business

Somany

Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, SHIL

SHIL houses a range of products under consumer appliances, home retail solutions, and furniture and kitchen fittings business.


Weekly funding update: Indian startups raise $262 million

Weekly funding roundup


The highlight for the Indian startup ecosystem in 2020 was the emergence of 11 unicorns at a time of modest VC funding inflow.


Online learning trends to watch out for in 2021

Online Education

The digital learning landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as a consequence of the pandemic. Here are some of the emerging trends.


