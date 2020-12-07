‘The only way to recover is by accelerated inclusive growth’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

"There is an exceptional need for oral antiviral drugs that are suitable for COVID-19 treatment across all hospital and out-patient settings." - Swaroop Vakkalanka, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals





"Just like goods and services are now being shipped and transported all around the world, globalised healthcare access should become a thing of normalcy for the future patient." - Bertalan Meskó, The Medical Futurist Institute





"What will aid the smooth transition towards going for workouts at physical gyms and fitness centres, is a heightened sense of awareness and following safety protocols." - Dhara Tanna, Fitternity

"Times of crisis are a major source of serendipity – but they also are an opportunity to re-evaluate what’s important to us." - Christian Busch, ‘The Serendipity Mindset’

"The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to use every tool at our disposal to address the challenges and opportunities before us." - Sanjay Gupta, Google India





"At a time when people are scared of stepping out or living in fear of job loss or reduction in salary, they expect brands to continue advertising but with more empathy." - Kunal Kishore Sinha, ClanConnect

"In the new normal, strong on-ground last mile assignments and supply-chain support emerged as the backbone of many businesses." - Annanya Sarthak, Awign





"For many accelerators, the only way they have been able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic has been to shift to virtual operations." - Naomi Birdthistle, ‘Startup Accelerators’





"During discontinuity, people take a step back and want to move to the cloud. The pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption." - Andy Jassy, AWS

"With COVID-19, remote working has become completely mainstream. Employers and employees have realised that remote work can be just as productive as in-office work, if not more." - Raghu Bharat, CrewScale

"As per the ASSOCHAM, India’s gig sector is expected to grow to $455 billion by 2024; however, with COVID it has the potential to grow at least twice the previous estimates." - Neeti Sharma, TeamLease





"India Inc is on a gradual recovery path. Though we are yet to reach the pre-COVID levels, the economy is rebounding and this cautious optimism is reflecting in the hiring scenario as well." - Rituparna Chakraborty, TeamLease Services





"While OTT platforms were making a mark for themselves in the Indian market, COVID-19 crisis accelerated the process." - Nasscom





"Many countries began easing restrictions and opening up their economies during the third quarter, which helped bolster outdoor activity as well as demand for wearables." - Jitesh Ubrani, IDC





"While most learning used to happen in physical spaces, there will be rapid adoption of online learning even beyond COVID-19." - Bhavik Rathod, Kyt

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed education and the communities it serves in a multitude of ways. But in these hard times, teachers are giving their best to make sure every student has access to good education." - Ranjitsinh Disale, Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner

"Education sector has no option but embrace technological advancement to transform, stay relevant and ensure business continuity." - Rameswar Mandali, SKILL MONKS

"In these times of uncertainty, there are multiple aspects of technology coming together, where we can look back in five years and say, that was a unique market circumstance that created an environment where, scrappy entrepreneurs came and grabbed the moment." - Larry Illg, Prosus Ventures





"When I look at the daunting challenges we face in India, I don’t see any other way of addressing it without a very thriving ecosystem of companies and startups." - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys

"Human beings have to realise that only with conscious and responsible action can we rise through this pandemic." - Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev





"The post-COVID-19 order will be about relearning, rethinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in almost every field." - PM Narendra Modi

"The only way to recover is by accelerated inclusive growth." - Raghunath Anant Mashelkar

