Life lessons from VC Sanjay Swamy and BigBasket’s TN Hari; The startup building Made in India superbikes
How to make a crisis work and other lessons
Listen to Sanjay Swamy and TN Hari on 100X Entrepreneur Podcast as they talk about their new book on managing crisis and more.
The startup building Made in India superbikes
Founded in 2015, Ultraviolette is a Bengaluru-based EV company that is building an ‘aspirational’ superbike for the Indian market.
The year of Indian edtech startups
In the last five years, the edtech sector raised $4 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2020, where over 92 startups received funding.
OkCredit's free accounting app for MSMEs
OkCredit is an app-based business accounting software for Indian MSMEs to enable recording of credit/payment transactions digitally.
Hobby learning: edtech's next big thing
Deepika Padukone-backed edtech startup FrontRow wants to make non-academic learning accessible and affordable for small-town Indians.
Providing jobs amidst the lockdown
While the coronavirus pandemic was behind the massive job losses, many individuals and organisations also helped the unemployed find jobs.
Top stories from 2020 that inspired us
Your New Year resolutions may not last but heart-warming stories do. Read these inspirational stories of women who fought the odds.
Saving lives amidst COVID-19 pandemic
With a network of 10,000 volunteers and sponsors across 22 states, Project StepOne is providing quality healthcare using technology.
