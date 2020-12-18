Life lessons from VC Sanjay Swamy and BigBasket’s TN Hari; The startup building Made in India superbikes

By Team YS|18th Dec 2020
Listen to Sanjay Swamy and TN Hari on 100X Entrepreneur Podcast as they talk about their new book on managing crisis and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

How to make a crisis work and other lessons

sanjay swamy

Listen to Sanjay Swamy and TN Hari on 100X Entrepreneur Podcast as they talk about their new book on managing crisis and more.


The startup building Made in India superbikes

Ultraviolette

Narayan and Niraj, founders of Ultraviolette

Founded in 2015, Ultraviolette is a Bengaluru-based EV company that is building an ‘aspirational’ superbike for the Indian market.


The year of Indian edtech startups

Online Education

In the last five years, the edtech sector raised $4 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2020, where over 92 startups received funding.


OkCredit's free accounting app for MSMEs

okcredit

OkCredit is an app-based business accounting software for Indian MSMEs to enable recording of credit/payment transactions digitally.


Hobby learning: edtech's next big thing

deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-backed edtech startup FrontRow wants to make non-academic learning accessible and affordable for small-town Indians. 


Providing jobs amidst the lockdown

Skilling

While the coronavirus pandemic was behind the massive job losses, many individuals and organisations also helped the unemployed find jobs.


Top stories from 2020 that inspired us

Top inspirational stories

Your New Year resolutions may not last but heart-warming stories do. Read these inspirational stories of women who fought the odds.


Saving lives amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Project StepOne

With a network of 10,000 volunteers and sponsors across 22 states, Project StepOne is providing quality healthcare using technology.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Elon Musk’s Tesla, this EV startup is building superbikes for India

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

How can digital SMB’s thrive and not just survive the pandemic? Find out at Razorpay’s FTX 2020

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Life lessons from VC Sanjay Swamy and BigBasket’s TN Hari; The startup building Made in India superbikes
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel’s first satellite to be launched in February 2021 on ISRO’s PSLV-C51 mission

Shreya Ganguly

Razorpay launches app store and a slew of products; targets TPV of $50B by 2021

Sindhu Kashyaap

Time for India to come up with data protection model: IT secretary

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnlineSales.ai raises Pre-Series B round from Ivycap Ventures, Core91, others

Sujata Sangwan

60 US lawmakers urge Biden to extend work authorisations to spouses of H-1B visa holders

Press Trust of India

Indian GDP to contract 7.8 pc in FY21: Icra

Press Trust of India