Venture Catalysts plans to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in about 150 startups in 2021

By Press Trust of India|16th Dec 2020
With 102 deals, Venture Catalyst has become the third active accelerator and incubator globally, according to industry reports.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Early-stage startup investor Venture Catalyst on Tuesday said it has plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in about 150 startups in 2021.


The company has made investments in 102 Indian startups this calendar year.

"Despite the pandemic, investments into the startup ecosystem continued, indicating the massive opportunity the segment holds. We are quite optimistic about 2021 and expect to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in about 150 startups across sectors such as deep-tech, B2B SaaS, fintech, AI, robotics, and other futuristic technologies," Venture Catalysts Co-founder Apoorva Sharma said in a statement.

The company expects growth in the next year to come from startups in small towns of the country.


Sharma said that while technology space will be the main focus of the investment, Venture Catalyst (VCats) will not shy away from the conventional sectors like FMCG, food and beverages, entertainment etc.

"These sectors are core and evergreen sectors. We typically invest around Rs 3 - 15 crore in a startup, and we will continue investing in a similar range. India's startup space is going to witness a major revolution next year," Sharma said.
Dr Apoorva Rajan, Venture Catalaysts

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based smart calling startup Callify.ai raises $560K in seed round

With 102 deals, VCats has become the third active accelerator and incubator globally, according to industry reports.


"VCats, which is focused on strengthening the startup ecosystem in the smaller Indian towns, has invested over Rs 700 crore through a syndication in several idea-stage and early-stage businesses across sectors this year, vis-a-vis Rs 500 crore in 2019," the company statement said.


The firm witnessed a 33.3 percent increase in the number of cumulative exits and liquidity events at 36 deals in 2020, the statement said.


In August this year, OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal joined hands with VCats as an advisor and mentor.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared raises Rs 240Cr in Series B round led by Gaja Capital

Press Trust of India

This woman went from being a Reliance employee to an entrepreneur funded by it

Ramarko Sengupta

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Department of Posts' new offering - DakPay; Meet the techie who built Dozee
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Photo-sharing platform Instagram starts testing 'Instagram Lite' in India

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared raises Rs 240Cr in Series B round led by Gaja Capital

Press Trust of India

CoinDCX to launch Liquid ETH-backed token for users

Rashi Varshney

Myntra expects 65pc rise in traffic during its End of Reason Sale event in December

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Alternative credit platform BlackSoil invests Rs 10 Cr in Sreyas Holistic Remedies

Trisha Medhi

Govt invites proposals for setting up electronic chip plants in India, acquisition abroad

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter