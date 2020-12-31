Top YourStory Exclusives, startup stories, & 100 Digital Influencers of 2020

By Team YS|31st Dec 2020
As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusives and startup stories our readers loved this year.
Top YourStory Exclusives of 2020

YS Exclusive

As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusive stories that our readers loved this year.


Top startup stories to inspire you

Startup India

As we get ready to ring in the new year, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.


YourStory's 100 Digital Influencers of 2020

100 digital influencers 1-10

YourStory’s 100 Digital Influencers of 2020 is a list of thought leaders, whose opinions mattered to our readers in 2020.


Drive into the New Year with Gajendra Jangid

CARS24

Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CFO of CARS24

For Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of CARS24, 2021 will be about self-reflection, tennis and reading regularly.


Inside Great Learning’s tech journey

Product roadmap- Great Learning

Great Learning saw a 150 percent revenue growth to Rs 325 crore as COVID-19 boosted demand for online learning.


An Uberised solution for legal needs of SMBs

Legato

Hemant Shah

LegatoApp, founded by Hemant Shah and Nikhil Anand, offers a curated list of 1,500 lawyers across seven cities.


Making fitness accessible to all

Boldfit

Pallav Bihani, Founder, Boldfit

Boldfit, founded in 2019, deals in 30 SKUs across fitness and yoga, nutrition, health and wellness categories.


Top 10 newsmakers in the social space

social entrepreneurship

SocialStory lists the top 10 individuals who made headlines for exemplary and extraordinary efforts, talent, kindness, and more.


