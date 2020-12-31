Top YourStory Exclusives, startup stories, & 100 Digital Influencers of 2020
Top YourStory Exclusives of 2020
As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusive stories that our readers loved this year.
Top startup stories to inspire you
As we get ready to ring in the new year, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.
YourStory's 100 Digital Influencers of 2020
YourStory’s 100 Digital Influencers of 2020 is a list of thought leaders, whose opinions mattered to our readers in 2020.
Drive into the New Year with Gajendra Jangid
For Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of CARS24, 2021 will be about self-reflection, tennis and reading regularly.
Inside Great Learning’s tech journey
Great Learning saw a 150 percent revenue growth to Rs 325 crore as COVID-19 boosted demand for online learning.
An Uberised solution for legal needs of SMBs
LegatoApp, founded by Hemant Shah and Nikhil Anand, offers a curated list of 1,500 lawyers across seven cities.
Making fitness accessible to all
Boldfit, founded in 2019, deals in 30 SKUs across fitness and yoga, nutrition, health and wellness categories.
Top 10 newsmakers in the social space
SocialStory lists the top 10 individuals who made headlines for exemplary and extraordinary efforts, talent, kindness, and more.
