Top YourStory Exclusives, startup stories, & 100 Digital Influencers of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusive stories that our readers loved this year.





As we get ready to ring in the new year, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.





YourStory’s 100 Digital Influencers of 2020 is a list of thought leaders, whose opinions mattered to our readers in 2020.





Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CFO of CARS24

For Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO of CARS24, 2021 will be about self-reflection, tennis and reading regularly.





Great Learning saw a 150 percent revenue growth to Rs 325 crore as COVID-19 boosted demand for online learning.





Hemant Shah

LegatoApp, founded by Hemant Shah and Nikhil Anand, offers a curated list of 1,500 lawyers across seven cities.





Pallav Bihani, Founder, Boldfit

Boldfit, founded in 2019, deals in 30 SKUs across fitness and yoga, nutrition, health and wellness categories.





SocialStory lists the top 10 individuals who made headlines for exemplary and extraordinary efforts, talent, kindness, and more.





