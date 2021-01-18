Big Bull-backed Nazara Technologies becomes India's first gaming company to file for IPO

By Sohini Mitter|18th Jan 2021
Nazara Technologies, a Mumbai-based diversified gaming company backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has filed for an IPO for the second time after a failed attempt in 2018.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nazara Technologies, backed by billionaire-investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (who's known as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street') has filed for an IPO.


This is the Mumbai-based gaming company's second attempt to go public after failing to launch the issue in 2018 despite getting approvals from market regulator SEBI.


Nazara, which has diversified interests in esports, cricket simulation games, quiz and trivia apps, skill-based fantasy gaming, and gamified learning, is India's first gaming startup to file a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI.


The public issue is a complete offer for sale of 49,65,476 equity shares by promoters and investors, as per regulatory filings.

Nazara, promoted by Vikash Mittersain, Nitish Mittersain, and Mitter Infotech LLP, also counts the likes of IIFL Asset Management, Sequoia Capital, and Plutus Wealth Management among its investors.

Earlier this month, Westbridge Capital (early investor) exited Nazara by selling shares worth Rs 500 crore to Plutus Wealth, and is believed to have got returns of 40X.

nazara

L-R: Anupam and Anshu Dhanuka (Co-founders of Kiddopia), with Nitish Mittersain (Founder of Nazara Technologies)

ALSO READ

Nazara buys Kae Capital's stake in Halaplay; becomes majority investor

Nazara began its IPO preparations in December 2020 by ensuring that the 'Articles of Association of the Company' conform to the IPO requirements as per the Companies Act, 2013, and directions of relevant stock exchanges prior to its DHRP filing last week.


The company is also conducting an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at its registered office in Mumbai on January 19 (Tuesday), as per sources.  


Nazara has kicked off what many believe will be the year of Indian tech IPOs, with the likes of Zomato, Nykaa, Delhivery, and PolicyBazaar expected to go public in 2021.

In the last two years, Nazara has made a spate of acquisitions across segments, with India's gaming industry taking rapid strides riding on increased digitisation and the availability of affordable internet.

Its key acquisitions include Halaplay (fantasy gaming), Qunami (quiz and live trivia), Paper Boat Apps (gamified learning for kids), Sportskeeda (sports media), and Bakbuck (vernacular social gaming).


Nazara is eyeing revenues of Rs 470 crore in FY21. That is nearly a 2X growth over FY20. Besides India, the company also a presence in over 60 countries in the world.


"Nazara's initiatives of developing own gaming and esports IPs and distribute them across platforms and the efforts to build capability and capacity to create highly engaging content IPs in last two years are yielding positive results," Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal said in a prior statement.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Team YS

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Udayy raises $2.5M in seed round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, others

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

Looking to earn that extra income through stock markets in 2021? Here’s how Motilal Oswal is helping new-age investors and traders grow their monthly income

Siddhesh Raut
Daily Capsule
2021’s first unicorn, a $1-billion acquisition, and more
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Noida-based EV startup Lohum raises $7M from Baring Private Equity Partners

Bhavya Kaushal

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Udayy raises $2.5M in seed round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, others

Thimmaya Poojary

How Shopify is using Zendesk Support as a one-stop-shop to seamlessly connect with customers

Team YS

Curefit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx; to improve its at-home fitness product, expand global biz

Rashi Varshney

Gig economy startup CabDost merges with neobank Dvara Money

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup MFine raises $16M led by Heritas Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details