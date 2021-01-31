Budget 2021: Turbocharging India’s economy

By Saheli Sen Gupta & Suman Singh |31st Jan 2021
Agriculture is the backbone of India's economy. Amid COVID-19, while companies across sectors suffered, the agriculture sector somehow defied the overall economic slowdown this fiscal year.
It’s Budget time, and entrepreneurs across sectors are expecting the government to deliver reforms to help them rise from the disruption of COVID-19.


Agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy. Amid COVID-19, while companies across sectors suffered, the agriculture sector somehow defied the overall economic slowdown this fiscal year. 


However, agritech entrepreneurs say that the government must enhance the use of newer technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve yields and farmers’ incomes.


Here are some of the top recommendations from the sector


  • Set up and strengthen FPOs to make it easier for private players to reach growers. 
  • Connect FPOs in a digitised way so that they can benefit from new technologies offered by agritech startups. 
  • Expand the scope of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to increase warehousing facilities and strengthen the supply chain. 
  • Build on the Krishi Udaan logistics scheme unveiled last year to help farmers transport their produce by air.


On the other hand, fintech entrepreneurs say that India’s pandemic-hit economy needs big-bang reforms and not a mere tinkering of the tax structure to navigate its way out of its first recession in four decades.


Key recommendations from fintech sector: 


  • Another fiscal stimulus and ramp up spending to boost economic growth.
  • Specific measures to boost consumption instead of just tinkering with tax rates.
  • Significantly increase government spending on infrastructure. 
  • Improve liquidity to the industry; cut rates and reserve ratios for lenders.
For YourStory's complete multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page.

The Interview 

The Indian government must simplify the tax regime, ease compliance burden for edtech companies, and encourage new-age lenders to capitalise on the online learning opportunities that have arisen after the COVID-19 pandemic, education-focused entrepreneurs and financiers said. The government should also look at offering incentives to students, teachers and employers to accelerate the growth of online learning, the entrepreneurs and financiers said at a panel discussion with YourStory highlighting their expectations from Budget 2021.

Startup Spotlight

A Gurugram startup’s endeavour to help people stay fit


In 2016, WHO estimated that more than two billion adults are overweight and 650 million are obese across the globe. These figures are only increasing by the day. To solve this, Asheesh Grewal launched MyHealthBuddy in 2017 to help people connect with lifestyle coaches and stay fit. The Gurugram-based startup provides personalised lifestyle coaching to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle, reduce weight, a good diet, and stay away from lifestyle diseases. Read more.

Asheesh, MHB Founder

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

Saving the planet with clean energy startup SafEarth


Harshit Poddar and Anuvrat Saboo embarked on their entrepreneurial journey in 2017 and founded clean energy startup SafEarth. The Ranchi-headquartered startup is an online B2B SaaS platform that brings together solar power users, component manufacturers, financiers, and execution companies of a renewable energy project online. It also claims to provide consumers with the best quality solar projects for lower prices, and with the required tools to manage the same. Read more.

safearth

News & Updates


  • The Indian Parliament will consider 'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' that prohibits all private cryptocurrencies. It will create an official digital currency to be issued by the RBI. 



  • WhatsApp is facing widespread criticism for forcing users to accept its new data-sharing policies. As a result, several users are now scouting for alternative chat apps that are secure and private. Here are six alternatives


Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Toppr Founder Zishaan Hayath


“It is extremely important to stay focused on what you want to build versus what might be alluring in the short term.”


Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO, Toppr


