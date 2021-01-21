CCI approves Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8pc stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the acquisition of 7.8 percent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd (FIPL).





Aditya Birla Fashion, in October last year, had approved plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing a 7.8 percent stake on a preferential basis to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group.

"Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8 percent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd," the regulator said in a tweet.

With this infusion, Flipkart Group will own a 7.8 percent equity stake in ABFRL on a fully diluted basis. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13 percent upon completion of the issuance, ABFRL said in a regulatory filing earlier.





Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing branded apparels, footwear, and accessories, through its retail stores, multi-brand outlets, departmental stores, online retail platforms, and ecommerce marketplaces across India.





FIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flipkart Private Limited (FPL), and FPL belongs to Walmart Group.

Walmart Group undertakes various business activities in India, such as wholesale trading of products, providing ecommerce marketplace services, and digital payments services.

Separately, the fair trade regulator cleared Ares SSG Capital Management (Singapore) acquisition in Altico Capital India.





"Commission approves acquisition of Altico Capital India by Ares SSG Capital Management (Singapore)," it said in a tweet.





