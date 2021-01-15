We checked out ClubHouse: Silicon Valley's latest hangout

By Team YS|15th Jan 2021
Founded in April 2020, Clubhouse is an invite-only iOS-exclusive voice-based social platform, and the new hangout for all the who’s who of Silicon Valley, and more.
Good morning!


Last week, Indian Twitter exploded when Silicon Valley’s highly sought-after VCs Naval Ravikant and Balaji Srinivasan held a ‘Startup Bharat’ session on an app called Clubhouse. 


Soon, entrepreneurs and investors scrambled for invites, bragged when they got one, raved about the “incredible” platform, and live-tweeted and posted elaborate threads for the ones who missed out. 


But, what is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse

In fact, in less than a year, the app has attracted over 6,00,000 users. And these include Twitter CEO Evan Williams, Y Combinator President Sam Altman, Oprah Winfrey, and Ashton Kutcher, among many others, making Clubhouse quite the talk of the town.


Needless to say, the exclusivity has also made the platform more appealing and aspirational. But is it really worth the hype? We checked out the latest disruptor in the global social media landscape.


The Interview 

With the coronavirus pandemic accelerating digital adoption among companies, the need for a Made-in-India public cloud service has become even more imminent. Also, Google recently announced that it won't be offering unlimited free photo uploads. DigiBoxx steps in to fill the void with its digital asset management and storage platform that is in line with the country’s data localisation priorities.


Here are some key takeaways from the interview:


  • Solving for India’s storage needs
  • Data asset management in Indian languages
  • Why data should be localised
  • Working with NITI Aayog
  • Understanding the commerce of DigiBoxx


Startup Spotlight

Ecommerce platform Farmkart is developing tech for farmers, agripreneurs in India


With an agricultural background, Atul Patidar knew about the hardships and challenges farmers face while procuring farming inputs, tools, and services at lower costs. To solve these issues in his hometown Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, he launched Farmkart in 2017. The startup enables farmers to purchase modern agricultural equipment, including fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds at affordable prices. Read more.

Farmkart Snapshot

Illustration: YS Design


Editor’s Pick: Rise of home-run pet care startups

How home-run pet startups are giving big-chains a run for their money


Commercially available pet foods and products in India today are usually inundated with preservatives and chemicals to increase their shelf-lives. Even shampoos and skin products use chemicals, all of which have caused grave skin issues in pets, and have even led to instances of hospitalisation. Tired of waiting for big pet companies to mend their ways, Indian entrepreneurs have taken matters into their own hands and set up boutique businesses that focus on holistic pet healthcare. Read more.

Home-run pet businesses

Source: Pixabay


News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Licious

Abhay Hanjura (right), cofounder of Licious, talks to Vishal Krishna (Business Edtior at Your Story)

“The key thing for an entrepreneur is to know what not to do.”

Abhay Hanjura, Co-founder, Licious


