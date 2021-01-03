What Indian businesses and MSMEs learned from 2020
- +0
- +0
Key learnings from 2020 for MSMEs
As we step into 2021, SMBStory lists out some of the key learnings by Indian entrepreneurs and their vision for the year ahead.
From a homemaker to an entrepreneur
Lalita Patil launched Gharachi Aathvan, a restaurant that offers home-style food, in 2019 and clocked Rs 30 lakh annual revenue.
Job openings at Freshworks
Freshworks is looking to hire big in India and grow. If you are someone who is interested, check out this list of job openings.
Tête-à-tête with author Akshat Srivastava
Author Akshat Srivastava tells us about his debut novel, why everyone needs some Warm Loving Medication, and what comes next.
Lounging with homegrown brands
Turn to these women-led loungewear and comfort clothing brands to fulfil all your comfort needs as you stay and work indoors.
5 innovative Made in India coffee brands
SMBStory brings five Indian coffee brands that are moving away from the traditional coffee-making and coming up with new innovations.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0