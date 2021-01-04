What defined the past decade for Indian startups; How startup Bharat is gearing up for 2021

By Team YS|4th Jan 2021
As we enter 2021, we take a look back into what trends defined the past decade for Indian startups.
Hello,


As we enter 2021, we take a look back into what trends defined the past decade for Indian startups. The startup ecosystem achieved several milestones: from boasting more than 50,000 tech startups and raising billion-dollar funding deals to India becoming the third-largest startup ecosystem, from building digital and tech infrastructure in the country to promoting women and student entrepreneurs.


While COVID-19 may have turned our lives upside down, it has certainly provided an opportunity for startup Bharat to rise to the occasion. With an influx of youth, startups from non-metro cities rose to the challenges thrown by COVID-19 with zeal and positivity, and worked hard to innovate.

As the pandemic forced people indoors, many companies switched to the Work from Home (WFH) model, liberating people from traditional concepts of associating working from office with higher productivity, building the desired corporate culture, and overall development of any business. Several companies, including tech giants Facebook and Twitter, have already given their staff the option to permanently WFH.


The year 2020 proved to be consequential for MSMEs as well, with the global health crisis forcing them to shift gears. The time was tough, and immediate measures were required to survive the lockdown. Indian MSMEs and small businesses stepped up their game by pivoting, innovating, and moving their operations online, even when sitting behind closed doors.


YourStory's 100 Digital Influencers of 2020

YourStory’s 100 Digital Influencers of 2020 is a list of thought leaders, whose opinions mattered to our readers in 2020.


What Indian startups expect from 2021

We talked to leading Indian startup entrepreneurs to understand their expectations of the stakeholders from the ecosystem in 2021.


Top YourStory Exclusives of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusive stories that our readers loved this year.


The tech journey of Ather's Swapnil Jain

Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how he developed an IoT-enabled electric scooter.


Top 25 inspiring startup stories

As we get ready to ring in the new, let’s cast a look back at the top 25 startup stories featured on YourStory in 2020.


What defined the past decade for Indian startups

In the last 10 years, several factors set the Indian startup ecosystem on its path to success. Here are the key developments.


How the foodtech industry survived 2020

YourStory spoke to foodtech players about how the year 2020 played out and what 2021 looks like for the foodtech industry.


Top 10 newsmakers in the social space

SocialStory lists the top 10 individuals who made headlines for exemplary and extraordinary efforts, talent, kindness, and more.


Quote of the day: 

"Businesses will need to look at digitising several processes, allowing them to have better control over their business in a largely uncertain future."

— Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions


