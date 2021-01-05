[Funding alert] Insuretech startup Finsall raises Rs 2.4 crore in seed round from Unicorn India Ventures, others

By Thimmaya Poojary|5th Jan 2021
Insuretech startup Finsall plans to use the funding to expand its operations in India from its current presence in major metros into Tier I cities and beyond.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finsall, a Bengaluru-based insurtech startup, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 2.4 crore in a seed round from Unicorn India Ventures. The investment round saw participation from SEA Fund and other angel investors, including Karthik Sridhar and Tirumala Gudla.


The insurtech startup plans to use this fresh round of funding to expand its operations in India from its current presence in major metros into Tier I cities and beyond.

Finsall founders

Finsall founders: (from left) Tim Mathews, Prabal Khanna and Promod Khanna

ALSO READ

Insurtech startup Coverfox’s B2B platform posts 300 pc growth in a year, digitises thousands of offline agents

Founded in 2018 by Promod Khanna, Tim Mathews, and Prabal Khanna, Finsall provides support and services of insurance premium financing by making this product accessible and affordable to individuals, households, and enterprises.


Speaking on the funding, Tim Mathews, Co-founder and CEO, Finsall, said, “Our vision behind Finsall was to ensure that under-insured and un-insured customers get access to funds for buying insurance.”


To encourage the purchase of insurance policies by those who cannot pay insurance premiums upfront and require instalment support, Finsall has tied up with banks and NBFC’s that provide loans to such customers. It has also partnered with insurance companies to make financing of insurance premium an easy task.

Tim said, “We have witnessed a significant rise in the number of people who take insurance from our insurance partners because of the financial support they get from our lending partners.”

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “Finsall’s business idea is really first-of-its-kind. We have been working closely with the founding team from their early days. While they understand the product, we have been guiding them on the business and revenue generation.”


Finsall aims to provide access to funding for any customer who wants to purchase any type of general insurance policy.

Manoj Agarwal, Managing Partner, SEA Fund, said, “Insuretech is an emerging sector for us, and Finsall is our second investment in this space. While leveraging tech can deliver highly impactful results, thereby making the customer experience better, and provide insurance players with better underwriting algorithms.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close
Daily Capsule
What 2021 holds for the Indian startup ecosystem; Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

What incubators can learn from 2020 and prioritise for 2021

Ajay Batra

Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation: Govt

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Hyderabad startup Practically raises $4M in Pre-Series B round led by Siana Capital

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zerone raises $1.3M in Pre-Series A round led by IAN

Trisha Medhi

ClearTax sets aside Rs 100 Cr for two new apps for millennials, tax professionals

Aparajita Saxena

Looking for core expertise in AI-driven sales and talent intelligence? Draup is the right platform for you

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details