Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer

By Team YS|11th Jan 2021
Even amidst a pandemic, Naveen Tewari closed 2020 on a new high with Glance, a two-year-old subsidiary of InMobi, also entering the coveted unicorn club
While entrepreneurs chase the hard-to-attain unicorn status, one entrepreneur is proving he has the proverbial Midas touch. Naveen Tewari, who gave the Indian startup ecosystem its very first unicorn has done it again, convincing us he has the secrets to building scalable businesses in record time. 

So if there's one interview you watch, read and follow this week to stay inspired, then let it be this one with India’s very own 'unicorn whisperer.’

Here are some key takeaways you cannot afford to miss:


  • The road ahead and towards an IPO
  • The highs and lows of Indian entrepreneurship
  • Secrets to building endurance and resilience
  • Future of content distribution and  consumption
  • Why the growth-at-all-costs approach does not work

Startup Spotlight

Agritech startup Fasal is using IoT to help horticulture farmers go remote

In 2017, two techies Ananda Verma and Shailendra Tiwari bought small farmland near Mysore to grow “coloured capsicum” (bell peppers) as a weekend getaway from their big-city life. Realising the struggles of growing horticulture crops, the duo decided to find a tech fix that would help farmers gain better visibility and “run farms on autopilot mode”.

Fasal snapshot

Infographic: YS Design

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms

“Get things started and then work towards perfection...2020 has taught me resilience like never before. I have seen the toughest time in business.”

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO

