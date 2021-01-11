Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer

While entrepreneurs chase the hard-to-attain unicorn status, one entrepreneur is proving he has the proverbial Midas touch. Naveen Tewari, who gave the Indian startup ecosystem its very first unicorn has done it again, convincing us he has the secrets to building scalable businesses in record time.

So if there's one interview you watch, read and follow this week to stay inspired, then let it be this one with India’s very own 'unicorn whisperer.’

Here are some key takeaways you cannot afford to miss:





The road ahead and towards an IPO

The highs and lows of Indian entrepreneurship

Secrets to building endurance and resilience

Future of content distribution and consumption

Why the growth-at-all-costs approach does not work

Startup Spotlight

In 2017, two techies Ananda Verma and Shailendra Tiwari bought small farmland near Mysore to grow “coloured capsicum” (bell peppers) as a weekend getaway from their big-city life. Realising the struggles of growing horticulture crops, the duo decided to find a tech fix that would help farmers gain better visibility and “run farms on autopilot mode”.

Infographic: YS Design

News & Updates

WhiteHat Jr's lawsuit against Pradeep Poonia gets a new hearing date; Delhi HC directs the edtech startup to place all "documents" on the record before the next hearing.





RBI unveils guidelines and a Rs 345 crore Payments Infrastructure Development Fund to boost digital payments in Tier III to VI centres, opening a whole new scarcely-tapped market for players.





Blume Venture Partners launches Founders Fund to strengthen its network. The idea is to build long-term relationships with founders and extend the platform and network to these founders.





COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off in India on January 16, and the priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.





Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all? Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos' net worth.





Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Get things started and then work towards perfection...2020 has taught me resilience like never before. I have seen the toughest time in business.”

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!