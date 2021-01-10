Ritesh Agarwal's priority list for 2021; What led Valyu co-founder to start up
Ritesh Agarwal's priority list for 2021
In this week's Drive into the New Year series, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal says 2021 will be the year of resurgence after a year of resilience.
What led Valyu co-founder to start up
Rashoo Kame, Co-founder of Valyu, says a friend’s pain point led her to the launch of Gurugram-based advance salary startup Valyu.
COVID-19 vaccination to begin on Jan 16
India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive and give first priority to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.
Indian startups raise $620M this week
The weekly funding for the second week of January witnessed a big bump as B2B unicorn Udaan led the show by raising $280 million.
Fighting air pollution with smart pots
Product startup Ubreathe has developed in-house technology to built “smart pot” plants that amplifies purified air at homes and offices.
Apply to Udaan with these job openings
If you are a passionate, self-driven person with innovative ideas, check out these job openings at Bengaluru-based B2B unicorn Udaan.
The story of Visaka Industries
Hyderabad-based Visaka Industries has a turnover of Rs 1,127 crore on its product range of solar roofing, plywood substitutes, and more.
Women revolutionising farming practices
From supporting organic farmers to leveraging IoT to provide storage facilities, women entrepreneurs are strengthening the agritech sector.
