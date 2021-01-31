The week that was: from the turnaround of Magicpin to Byju Raveendran’s best-kept secret

By Vishal Krishna|31st Jan 2021
This week, we were made privy to one of Byju Raveendran’s secret, the rise of Himalayan Black Bow Whiskey, and a fascinating turnaround story of Magicpin.
We all love a good turnaround story, and what better than the journey of five-year-old startup Magicpin. With COVID-19 prompting more consumers and businesses to shift online than ever before, Magicpin emerged as a strong savings destination. This year, its gross merchandise volume (GMV) topped $1 billion. 


The Gurugram-based social rewards platform saw its business reduce to a trickle after a countrywide lockdown in late March. At that time, fewer businesses on the platform had an online presence, while many consumers were accustomed to offline shopping. As both groups shifted online gradually, Magicpin too bounced back.

Magicpin team

Team of Magicpin

BYJU’s has become synonymous with online education in India. Byju Raveendran, the founder of what is now the world's second-most valuable edtech firm, even has a little secret to share. 


The edtech entrepreneur recalled how he learnt English while listening to football and cricket commentary on the radio.

Byju reckons self-learning or active learning is key to a good education. "I am a self-learner who went to a small government school and didn't have access to quality teachers. I am not saying this to dramatise my story," he added.
BYJUs

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

Delhi-based startup eee-Taxi is helping corporate fleets adopt electric vehicles. Founded by Nishant Saini and Vipul Nanda in 2015, eee-Taxi is an end-to-end e-mobility solution provider that offers EVs, charging infrastructure, and technology altogether to help corporates save time and carbon emissions. 


In fact, it also provides other EV users to use its infrastructure to plug-in their vehicles for charging.


Young brewers and whiskey connoisseurs are all but a rage across the world. In India, this movement has just about begun. 


Whether you like it on the rocks or in your cocktail, whiskey is one of the most versatile drinks out there and has a fan base of its own. While Scotland might boast of its single-malts, India’s alcobev industry is not far behind either. 

Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey

Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey

After players like Amrut and Paul John impressed the young and old, likewise, Ginglani Distillers’ Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey is targeting the “experimental, aspirational, and value-seeking” consumers. 


Shivam Ginglani says the company with its two offerings — Black Bow and Woodsmen — is targeting the millennial and new-age whiskey drinkers of India.

Edited by Suman Singh

