Avataar Ventures raises $100M for new Opportunities Fund

By Sindhu Kashyaap|18th Feb 2021
Avataar Capital Management has announced that it has raised an additional Opportunities Fund of approximately $100 million. The fund will be used for strategic top-up opportunities in star portfolio companies as well as to make some new investments.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Growth-stage operational fund Avataar has announced it has successfully raised approximately an additional $100 million for Opportunities Fund. This fund will be used for strategic top-up opportunities in star portfolio companies, as well as to make new investments. With this raise, the team says that they welcoming a few large institutional funds (LPs across Europe and the US) to the Avataar family. 


Mohan Kumar, Founding Partner, Avataar Fund, said in the press statement shared by the company:

“The fact that our new LPs have trusted us with additional capital (in less than a year-and-a-half of being live with Fund1), and despite purely remote interactions during the pandemic, is inspiring."

The team added that the focus will remain on making $10-30 million growth-stage investments in B2B and SaaS companies that have at least $15 million ARR, and are looking to scale globally. The idea is to successfully build, scale, and accelerate the growth of companies, and for that, entrepreneurs will need partners with operational action bias.

Money


ALSO READ

Looking for angel investors for your startup? Here’s all you need to know

Nishant Rao, Founding Partner, Avataar fund added, “We have made three new investments and also expanded our team in the US with two senior operating executives – Mike Mulicam, a mobile and internet industry veteran whose notable advisory companies include Phone.com, Syniverse, Sierra Wireless, Openwave, and RealNetworks; and George Thangadurai, who was GM of Strategy and Product Management at Intel Corporation”. 


The fund has also led the Series C funding round for SenseHQ, and Series B for RateGain with participation from other marquee co-investors like Accel Partners, Google Ventures, and TA Associates.


The statement added that Avataar has worked for over the past 18 months with portcos. Nishant mentions that partnering closely with its entrepreneurs, its interventions on unit economics have helped three new portfolio businesses hit profitability. They have also increased the focus on helping fine-tune their growth engines. Finally, Avataar says it has helped frame out key strategic imperatives (eg. Zenoti growth strategy resulted in a new unicorn round) and spur inorganic growth (eg. facilitated Manthan’s acquisition of RichRelevance). 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Shiprocket raises $27M in Series C from Tribe Capital and March Capital

Five Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders

[Funding alert] Ex-Ola Advisor Srinivas Chunduru invests in Mumbai startup SnackAmor

[Funding alert] EV logistics startup eBikeGo raises $1.5M in pre-Series A round

Daily Capsule
Gearing for flight
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Five Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders

[Funding alert] EV logistics startup eBikeGo raises $1.5M in pre-Series A round

Incredible opportunity to reimagine learning for what comes next: Sunder Pichai

Epic Games files EU antitrust complaint against Apple

Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2 pc for 2021

India sees 60pc rise in fintech deals amidst COVID-19; surpasses China, says report

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter