[Funding alert] Delhi startup Marquee Equity secures $3.8M from Capital One, Arrowroot Capital, others, for undisclosed US client

Marquee Equity — a Delhi-based SaaS platform, connecting startups to investors, venture capitalists, and angel investors for funding requirements — on Tuesday said it raised $3.8 million for an undisclosed US-based fintech client.





With a network of over 3,200 investors globally, Marquee secured meetings with investors, including Capital One, SignalFire, Arrowroot Capital, TTV Capital, Costanoa VC, Raptor Group, and HWVP, among others to achieve the required funding within two months of the campaign.





Since its inception in 2016, Marquee Equity claims to have successfully created over 900 fundraises across the globe. The SaaS startup helps its clients to connect for their specific funding needs, which not only pertains to setting up a meeting with an investor but guiding these startups all the way until the funds are secured.





In fact, it also helps its clients find acquirers for their business through its M&A service.





Marquee also provides services to help founders, VCs, PEs, etc., exit business/investments that do not align with their portfolios and connects them with a network of buyers to exit investments at strong multiples.

Several well-known startups and top-tier venture capital funds use Marquee's platform to raise capital.

Speaking on the development, Ash Narain, CEO and Co-founder, Marquee Equity, said, "My co-founder and I started Marquee to make it super simple for startup founders to access the highest-quality capital, anywhere in the world — mainly because emerging companies usually don't find the best investment banker representation at the early stages."





Marquee's USP lies in the fact that it turns a long process of securing meetings with investors into a short two-three month process during which its clients can meet the highest quality investment firms in the world — such as Sequoia, Founders Fund, SoftBank, and more.

"Despite COVID, it's amazing to see continued investor interest in fintech (especially payments and lending), healthtech, AI, and even hardware-centric sectors, which would earlier struggle to attract investor confidence. If a startup has a good team and traction, we're very confident as a platform to be able to help them secure term sheets from the highest quality investors in the world — irrespective of the stage or geography they operate in," Narain added.

The startup aims to create a unique mark for itself with its international portfolio and exceptional services.