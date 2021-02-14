Emerging Indian brands started by entrepreneur couples

By Team YS|14th Feb 2021
Matching with the right co-founder for your business can be a daunting task. How do you know if you share the same vision?
Matching with the right co-founder for your business can be a daunting task. How do you know if you share the same vision? Would you be able to communicate effectively? Then, starting and running a business can take over your life — how do you find a balance? 


But what if you could find your co-founder in your significant other? After all, most relationships have some common principles — chemistry, trust, communication, and compatibility. 


Also, familiarity with each other’s personality traits and working styles can be a powerful tool in business. 


Today, we look at five brands that were started by couples, who found their perfect co-founder in each other.

Featured

The Interview

BookMyShow starts pay per view streaming service "Stream"

BookMyShow's new platform is mainly targeting content for consumers across specific film categories such as premieres, exclusives, world cinema, festival favourites, etc., which users can ‘Rent or Buy’ and watch. Watch Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas from BookMyShow talking the story behind with Vishal Krishan from YourStory.

How Aisle is matching high-intent singles

dating, online dating, Aisle

Source: Shutterstock

Founder and CEO Able Joseph says Aisle is the second-most downloaded dating app in the country, and the “market leader in high-intent dating”. But how exactly does the Bengaluru-based company differentiate itself from traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble? Read more.


Startup Spotlight

Inside AI-driven ecommerce platform Sturish

Sturish

Sturish is a Silicon Valley-based AI-driven ecommerce growth platform. Businesses can sign up on Sturish, upload their products, and select the marketplaces they want to sell on. The platform then automatically creates product listings, and the team takes photos and videos of the products if there are no good ones. Read more.


News & Updates


Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Deepak Abbot

Deepak Abbot

“One of the biggest mistakes we make is in believing that what a customer is saying is what he or she actually wants. You need to understand that the customer is telling you a problem and while they may say they want something, the solution will not come from them.” 

Deepak Abbot, Co-founder, Indiagold  

Emerging Indian brands started by entrepreneur couples
