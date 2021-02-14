Emerging Indian brands started by entrepreneur couples
Matching with the right co-founder for your business can be a daunting task. How do you know if you share the same vision? Would you be able to communicate effectively? Then, starting and running a business can take over your life — how do you find a balance?
But what if you could find your co-founder in your significant other? After all, most relationships have some common principles — chemistry, trust, communication, and compatibility.
Also, familiarity with each other’s personality traits and working styles can be a powerful tool in business.
Today, we look at five brands that were started by couples, who found their perfect co-founder in each other.
The Interview
BookMyShow starts pay per view streaming service "Stream"
BookMyShow's new platform is mainly targeting content for consumers across specific film categories such as premieres, exclusives, world cinema, festival favourites, etc., which users can ‘Rent or Buy’ and watch. Watch Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas from BookMyShow talking the story behind with Vishal Krishan from YourStory.
How Aisle is matching high-intent singles
Founder and CEO Able Joseph says Aisle is the second-most downloaded dating app in the country, and the “market leader in high-intent dating”. But how exactly does the Bengaluru-based company differentiate itself from traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble? Read more.
Startup Spotlight
Inside AI-driven ecommerce platform Sturish
Sturish is a Silicon Valley-based AI-driven ecommerce growth platform. Businesses can sign up on Sturish, upload their products, and select the marketplaces they want to sell on. The platform then automatically creates product listings, and the team takes photos and videos of the products if there are no good ones. Read more.
News & Updates
- eBay has signed an MoU with the Haryana government to help MSMEs within the state tap into the international market with the help of the former's cross-border platform, and sell across 190 global markets.
- ISRO has entered into an MoU with geospatial technology company MapmyIndia to develop a fully indigenous mapping portal and geospatial services for India based on location-based software service and artificial intelligence-based solutions.
- A wealth of checklists, tips, and examples of business innovation is featured in the new book, From Incremental to Exponential: How Large Companies Can See the Future and Rethink Innovation, by Vivek Wadhwa, Ismail Amila, and Alex Salkever.
Before you go, stay inspired with…
“One of the biggest mistakes we make is in believing that what a customer is saying is what he or she actually wants. You need to understand that the customer is telling you a problem and while they may say they want something, the solution will not come from them.”
— Deepak Abbot, Co-founder, Indiagold
