[Funding alert] Personalised coding platform PrepBytes raises undisclosed amount from Equanimity Ventures

By Sujata Sangwan|3rd Feb 2021
The Gurugram-based startup will use the funding to grow its technology and content creation teams and help strengthen its personalised learning platform.
Equanimity Ventures on Wednesday announced that it has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in a Gurugram-based coding and placement preparation platform, PrepBytes Technologies Pvt Ltd.

 

Founded in 2018 by Aditya Verma and Mamta Kumari, PrepBytes claims that it helps college students learn coding in a personalized manner under the guidance of expert mentors making them better prepared for the ever-evolving IT/software/internet industry.


Co-founder and CEO Mamta Kumari said that the Equanimity partnership will enable the startup to grow its technology and content creation teams and help strengthen its personalized learning platform.

"Our greatest advantage over other coding edtech platforms is the focused and personalised management of each students’ journey; right from onboarding to content to mentorship. We make sure students evolve and learn to tackle basic as well as advanced programming challenges with growing coding prowess," she added.
Mamta Kumari and Aditya Verma, cofounders of Prepbytes

Mamta Kumari and Aditya Verma, Co-founders of PrepBytes

Talking about tie-ups with colleges, Aditya Verma, Co-founder and COO, said,

“We are challenging the notion that students from lesser known colleges cannot get good jobs. Our results have already proven otherwise and it is heartening to see that PrepBytes has become a trusted brand among engineering students. With this round, we will be able to reach even more colleges and help students build their problem-solving skills."

Equanimity Ventures is a venture capital fund that focuses on capital-efficient businesses, which use technology to create a sustainable and scalable model. Some of its investments include SamosaSingh, Peel-works, Fresh VnF, BabyChakra, etc. 


“With accelerating digital adoption and the swift spread of STEM studies globally, India has a huge opportunity to capitalise on, given our strength in the STEM areas. Mamta and Aditya have embarked on this journey to enhance practical and problem-solving skill sets of engineering students and we are delighted to partner with them in helping PrepBytes achieve its ambitious goals,” said Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Ventures.

Edited by Megha Reddy

