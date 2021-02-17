Policies, risk-taking abilities, upskilling important for making India hub for innovation: IBM CEO

By Press Trust of India|17th Feb 2021
Arvind Krishna also noted that cybersecurity is "the risk of this decade" and that cyber threats should be viewed in the same way as those in the physical world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Aspects like policies, risk-taking abilities, and massive skill upscaling in technologies like the cloud and AI would play an important role in positioning India as a leading hub for innovation globally, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said on Wednesday.


Krishna also noted that cybersecurity is "the risk of this decade" and that cyber threats should be viewed in the same way as those in the physical world.

"Regulations and policy, risk taking and massive skill upscaling in the relevant technologies which I think are AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud for the next decade," Krishna said when asked about things that India has to get right in order to become a leading hub for innovation.

He said regulations and policy around issues like data would be important.


"I think the underlying data standards have been a hotly debated topic within India and I know the government is paying a lot of attention to it...because you have to enable it in a way that is not just good for the local economy, you have to do it in a way that allows export of services and software to happen," he said at the 29th Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.


Krishna also noted that innovation also entails risks as only one in three ideas is likely to succeed.


"Inside the culture of an enterprise or firm, you've got to allow teams to be able to fail sometimes, but fail early and fail smart, don't go on for a long time," he added.


Krishna highlighted that IBM's research and development (R&D) team in India produces over 900 patents annually.

"Our R&D teams in India produce over 900 — almost 1,000 — patents a year. I think that's tremendous when you look at companies, a few 1,000 are considered to be leading edge and our team in India alone does almost 1,000 a year," he added.

Another important aspect is building the skills in new technology areas like cloud and AI, Krishna said, adding that digital education does not have to displace or replace colleges and schools but augment them so that people come up with the right skills.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of IBM

ALSO READ

IBM, Tech Mahindra collaborate to create $ 1B ecosystem in 3 years

Talking about cybersecurity, Krishna said wars have been fought over land and banks have been robbed for money.


"Now that we're moving to an economy based on technology, then cyber becomes the way that either you can have nation-states conduct effectively cyber warfare on each other, or criminals are using cyber to steal effectively because data is the currency now," he added


He added that therefore, nations need to think whether they are going to put the same effort on cybersecurity that they put on physical security and monetary security, he added.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Delhi-based startup is a digital mall for logistics services

India's startup founders should focus on creating institutions, not just valuations: PM Modi

[Funding alert] Express Stores raises Rs 8 Cr led by Venture Highway, Snapdeal founders, others

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pariksha raises $2M in pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Daily Capsule
Rise of the planet of edtechs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Ally.io raises $50M in Series C round

Elon Musk no longer the richest person as Tesla shares fall 2.4 pc; Jeff Bezos back on top

Why TaxiforSure’s Raghunandan G decided to start global neobank Zolve

How Padmaja Rao is carving a niche for herself in the interior designing space

How Saritha SS is nurturing a healthy future with her organic food range

This engineer-turned-entrepreneur is working to make learning more fun for kids