Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 10, 2021)

We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression, says Twitter

After days of 'withholding' around 250 accounts on government orders and restoring them later, social media giant Twitter on Wednesday issued an official statement stating that they "do not believe" that the actions they have been directed to take by the Indian government are not 'consistent with the Indian law' and would violate the 'fundamental right to free expression'. The microblogging platform said: "We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve."





Healthtech startup Phable raises $12M in Series A round (Funding)

Phable, a Bengaluru-based healthtech platform focused on chronic disease management, on Wednesday announced the signing of a $12 million Series A investment round. The new funding has been led by multi-specialty healthcare provider, Manipal Hospitals. SOSV, Phable’s early-stage investor and the global venture capital firm behind accelerators like HAX, MOX, and IndieBio, have also participated in this round. Fresco Capital and Social Starts, both US-based funds and existing investors at Phable, are participating in the round via secondary shares.





Edtech startup Codingal raises an undisclosed amount from Y Combinator (Funding)

Bengaluru-based online coding platform for K-12 kids - Codingal on Wednesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount from Y Combinator and has been selected in US-based Y Combinator’s W21 cohort. According to the official statement, Codingal will use the investment to enhance the teachers’ base, curriculum, and integrated product to realise its goal of building a one million-strong community of school students interested in learning coding.





LottieFiles acquires Surat-based design asset marketplace Iconscout

LottieFiles, a global platform in motion graphics, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Surat-based design asset marketplace Iconscout for an undisclosed amount. Post the acquisition, Iconscout will continue to thrive and operate as an independent platform for curated, premium design assets.

Founders Rahul Jacob (L) and Vaibhav Bhandari

Health food convenience startup Supply6 raises Rs 1 Cr in seed round (Funding)

Supply6, a Bengaluru-based health food convenience brand, has raised a seed funding of Rs 1 crore from India CXO Fund and Singapore-based MAGEhold. Angel investors including Shiprocket Founders, Prajakt Raut (Co-founder of Applyifi), Vasant Sridhar (Co-founder, OfBusiness), Aniketh Jain (CRO, Kaleyra), Sanjeev Shriya (Founder, Smart Chip Limited), and Rohit Goutamchand also participated in this round. In a statement, the startup said it plans to use the funding for marketing, brand building, and scaling up operations.