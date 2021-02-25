Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 25, 2021)

By Team YS|25th Feb 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Blueshift raises $30M in Series C round led by Fort Ross Ventures, Avatar Growth Capital (Funding)

Blueshift, an AI-powered customer data platform (CDP), on Wednesday said it has raised $ 30 million (about Rs 217.4 crore) in funding, led by Fort Ross Ventures, along with Avatar Growth Capital. Existing investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Storm Ventures, Conductive Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round, a statement said. With the latest series C round of $ 30 million, the total amount raised stands at $ 65 million, it added.


Facebook says it will pay $1B over 3 years to news industry

Facebook, following in Google's footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to support the news industry over the next three years. The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news. Google said in October that it would pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years.


Battery Smart raises seed round led by Orios Venture Partners (Funding)

Delhi-based Battery Smart, which is building a network of EV-battery swapping stations for three-wheeled e-rickshaws, on Thursday announced the closure of its seed round of an undisclosed amount led by Orios Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund. Angel investment platform Faad Network also participated in the funding round.

Aakrit Vaish , CEO and Co-founder, Haptik

Aakrit Vaish , CEO and Co-founder, Haptik

Haptik launches AI-powered voice assistant for ecommerce shopping

Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational AI company, and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has announced the launch of its new product - Buzzo, an AI-powered voice assistant, to improve the digital shopping experience. According to Haptik, Buzzo brings the simplicity of an in-store assisted experience to apps and websites, navigating through the variety of product choices using a voice-enabled interface.

