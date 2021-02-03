Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 3, 2021)

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO; AWS chief Andy Jassy will take over

The man who founded internet behemoth Amazon has decided to step down from his role as the chief executive officer (CEO) and take over as the executive chairman. Jeff Bezos, who has held the role for nearly 30 years, will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who heads the company's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services.





In a blog post on the Amazon site, Jeff Bezos wrote, “Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else. As Executive Chair, I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organisations can have.”





Manufacturing startup Zetwerk raises $120M in Series D round led by Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners (Funding)

Bengaluru-based manufacturing platform Zetwerk has raised $120 million in a Series D funding led by Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other investors, including Sequoia Capital India and Kae Capital, also participated in the round. The startup will use the funding to help customers translate their digital designs into physical products through access to a wide range of fully verified, flexible manufacturing capacity from small manufacturers (SMEs).





Government to explore use of blockchain technology for ushering in digital economy

The government will explore the use of blockchain technology proactively for ushering in the digital economy, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said it was announced in the Budget Speech of 2018-19 that the government does not consider crypto-currencies legal tender or coins and will take all measures to eliminate the use of these crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities or as part of the payment system.

Bharat Biotech, Ocugen sign pact for supply of Covaxin to US market

Bharat Biotech and Ocugen Inc have inked a pact to co-develop, supply, and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the US market, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The companies have entered into a definitive agreement for Covaxin, an advanced stage whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the US market, the companies said.





PM-CARES Fund to foot more than 80 pc cost of 1st phase of COVID vaccination drive

The PM-CARES fund, which has been set up to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic, has contributed over Rs 2,200 crore for the first phase of vaccination drive, which is looking to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said on Tuesday. Set up in March 2020, the exact collections made by the fund through voluntary contribution by individuals and corporates, are not known but the corpus managed by the PMO has been providing relief to pandemic-hit sectors.





AI-driven autonomous voice agent startup Agara raises $4.3M

Agara, the startup building the next generation of virtual voice agents for enterprises, on Wednesday announced a $4.3 million Pre-Series A extension round led by UTEC, a Japan-based early stage deep-tech venture capital firm. The round also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and RTP Global.





Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

Microsoft said on Wednesday it supports Australia's plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news, and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country.





Microsoft has been positioning itself to increase market share for its search engine Bing after a Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content.