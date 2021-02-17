Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses.





The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO managed cloud.

"As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control, and security of their data and applications," said Tata Communications global head of cloud and managed hosting services Rajesh Awasthi.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments, and more.





"The true test of 2021 will be how organisations adopt a cloud-first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale," Google Cloud India head of partners and alliances Amitabh Jacob said.

Earlier in 2019, Tata Communications had chosen GlobalGyan as its digital learning partner to build business acumen capability.

In a statement, Tata Communications said it would benefit from GlobalGyan’s personalised learning journeys that cover core business skills in strategic thinking, financial acumen, and customer centricity.





“Since its inception, GlobalGyan has focused on enabling high-quality, practical learning to be accessible at scale,” said Srinivasa Addepalli, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalGyan.





“Not only are we changing the scale at which we can deliver learning interventions at Tata Communications, but we are also bringing a higher degree of measurability and tracking to learning,” he added.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)