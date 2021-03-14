An occasion to celebrate India’s trailblazing women in 2021

Over the last two days, 40+ influential women from diverse walks of life took part in the inaugural edition of The MAKERS Conference, India 2021. The action-packed agenda included talks, panel discussions, fireside chats, and conversations with celebrated women, and put the spotlight on driving gender equality at the workplace — and everywhere else.





Day 2 opened with Verizon Media’s Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Ramcess Jean-Louis’ talk on diversity and inclusion at work, and driving change and success in organisations with it.

It was followed by a fireside chat between Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Product Supply Chain, GSC, Intel, and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media. Rai highlighted how COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise for women to pursue more career opportunities, and shine in their respective fields.

“Create an environment and enable women to work from home. Give a psychologically safe environment for women to come and speak up – which, in turn, will help companies understand how they can make work attractive,” Rai said.

Noted transgender activist and Founder of Ondede, Akkai Padmashali, took the stage to discuss ways to build an inclusive society, and efforts needed towards achieving gender equality in India.

Taking the conversation on the role of women in society further, noted filmmaker Alankrita Shrivasatava, who was joined by Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal on a panel, said, “For me, reimagining the role of women in society means taking the burden of purity, duty, and sacrifice away from women. This is how women were controlled in society.”





The event closed with a presentation ceremony, which included the ‘Women Who Make India Awards’ (to honour iconic women leaders for trailblazing work in their chosen fields), and the ‘Emerging Women Entrepreneur 2021 Awards’ (to celebrate new and emerging voices of inclusion in the ecosystem).





The Interview

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar International, is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. In the latest episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar, shares why the joint venture is one of its kind, how COVID-19 disrupted the FMCG supply chain, the challenges and opportunities in India’s FMCG sector today, and why building a team of passionate people is critical for any business.





Editor’s Pick: Prime Ventures Podcast

Prime Ventures Podcast recently completed 50 episodes. It has been an enriching and rewarding journey to learn about business and entrepreneurship from our guests, and become a better interviewer and a better listener, says Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.





He talks about the lessons learnt in building a podcast series, enabling meaningful conversations, becoming a better listener in general, and so on. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This Goa rum startup is re-inventing India’s favourite brown liquor





Kasturi Banerjee gave up her 16-year-old career in financial services to establish a craft alcohol brand in 2018. The banker-turned-bartender launched her boutique alcohol company ‘Stilldistilling Spirits’, which specialises in high quality, easy-to-drink-and-sip rum. It sells two variants of the drink under its brand ‘Makazai’, which means “I want” in Konkani — a homage to where the company’s distillery is located and where it sources most of the raw materials from. Read more.

News & Updates





Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday tweeted that he has been administered his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that it was “effortless and painless”. "Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on the microblogging platform.





ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said it was looking at investing approximately Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, and building manpower of 300 as it looks to scale up operations.





The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological E's effort to produce at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House said on Friday after the Quad summit.





The government would lay down principles for the usage of data for the development of any industry, where such norms do not already exist, and put in place adequate safeguards to prevent the misuse and access of data by unauthorised persons, a draft national ecommerce policy noted.





Before you go, stay inspired with…

“There’s a lot that needs to be done to ensure women at the grassroot level get more access to finance, network, and mentorship, and more schemes to enable them to grow.”

— Geeta Goel, Country Director, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation





