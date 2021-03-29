A digital-first D2C brand for women

By Kanishk Singh|29th Mar 2021
Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee founded SUGAR Cosmetics in 2015 as a digital-first D2C brand, which specifically caters to Indian women.
Good morning!


No industry knows colours better than the cosmetics industry. The Indian cosmetics market was valued at more than $13 billion in FY20, and is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR to reach almost $29 billion over the next five years.


However, 95 percent of this market is offline. 


Targeting this massive potential, life partners turned co-founders Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee founded SUGAR Cosmetics in 2015 as a digital-first D2C brand, which specifically caters to Indian women. 

But not everything was smooth at first. The Mumbai-based D2C brand did not even have enough money to even import its first batch of lipsticks that were manufactured in Germany.


It also took the company 58 months to go from seed to Series A funding.


“Most VCs are men; they don’t understand why a consumer might need a lipstick that lasts three hours longer,” says Vineeta.


Six years later, in February 2021, the cosmetics brand raised $21 million in a Series C round, has a presence in 10,000-plus retail outlets across 130-plus cities, and recorded about 6X growth in its revenues


Last but not least, wishing you a very Happy Holi!


The Interview

Wealth does not grow by saving money; it happens when your investments make more money. CRED CEO Kunal Shah, Avendus Wealth Management MD Nitin Singh, Acuity's Paul Alapat, OYO Rooms Founder Ritesh Agarwal, Locus CEO Nishith Rastogi, Postman CEO Abhinav Asthana discuss how to inculcate an investing mindset right from childhood and have clarity on where to how to utilise it best.


Editor’s Pick: Inside the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive

The COVID-19 pandemic put India's healthcare infrastructure under major stress. But the healthcare sector has come a long way — from addressing the shortage of PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, and test kits. A vaccine powerhouse, India has now taken the lead role in manufacturing medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics during the pandemic. Read more.

covid-19 vaccine


Startup Spotlight

Aqgromalin helps small farmers earn additional income


Prasanna M and Bharani CL observed that farmers in Tamil Nadu cultivating rice paddy invested a lot of time and effort and did not see high profits. So, they founded Aqgromalin to help small farmers mitigate risks from mono crop culture and earn additional income by diversifying into animal husbandry and aquaculture. Read more.

Aqgromalin

Snapshot


Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh, Co-founder of India Accelerator

“Wake up, show up and try again… Every single day!”

Mona Singh, Co-founder, India Accelerator



