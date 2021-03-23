[Funding alert] Edtech platform SkilloVilla raises $300K in seed round from Titan Capital, others

By Trisha Medhi|23rd Mar 2021
According to the company, the freshly raised investment will be utilised to expand the team and evolve the learning platform to offer unique technology products.
Bengaluru-based edtech platform SkilloVilla on Tuesday announced that it has raised $300,000 in a seed round of funding from Titan Capital and other investors.


Other prominent industry leaders including Haresh Chawla, Partner at True North and ex-CEO Viacom-18 Network Group; Miten Sampat (currently building CRED, ex-Chief Strategy Officer — Times Internet); Aakrit Vaish (Co-founder and CEO, Haptik); and Varun Alagh (Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth), also participated in this round.

According to a statement, the company will utilise the freshly raised investment to expand the team and evolve the learning platform to offer unique technology products.

Founded in May 2020 by IIT Delhi and IIIT Hyderabad alumni - Ronak Agrawal (CEO), Rajat Agrawal (CTO), and Deepak Kharol (COO), SkilloVilla is a platform where one can work on their abilities and gain access to companies anywhere across the globe, irrespective of one's education and economic backgrounds.

Currently, the startup claims to have more than 2,000 students on its platform, and aims to enable over two million students and build their future in the coming years.


Speaking about the new development, Ronak Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, SkilloVilla, said,

“Having our bases set up in a country where 80 percent of the 1.5 million engineers that graduate every year remain unemployed or are employed in low-skill jobs, aiding youngsters to land the job of their dreams and crafting a bright future for them is what keeps us going."

"We are glad that we have been backed by the best of the industry leaders to fulfil our mission. The investment raised will help us to brighten the future of aspiring job seekers," he added.


Commenting on the investment, Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, added,


"Technology is changing at such a rapid pace and so are skills required to be employable. India now has the chance to dominate the supply of skilled employees to the whole world, but the sad reality is that many unskilled graduates are coming out of Tier-II colleges. SkilloVilla team is boldly solving this problem by upskilling the graduates and connecting with the right employer across the globe. We are super excited to support them in this journey." 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

