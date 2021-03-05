Future of Work 2021: India’s largest product, tech, and design summit is here

By Team YS|5th Mar 2021
The two-day, all-virtual Future of Work 2021, India’s largest product, tech, and design summit, will bring together leading CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, and tech architects not only from India but from across the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The fourth edition of Future of Work is finally here! And we couldn’t be more excited.


The two-day, all-virtual Future of Work 2021, India’s largest product, tech, and design summit, will bring together leading CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, and tech architects not only from India but from across the world. 


Prepare yourself for two days of masterclasses, keynotes, and workshops that will walk you through everything that you need to understand the future of tech and its impact on today’s business and workplaces. 


On Day 1, catch Rahul Chari, Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe, and Kelly Waldher, Vice President, Marketing, Google Workspace, talk about the emerging possibilities and the future of work.

FoW 2021

Day 2 will host Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, who will talk about ‘Building ecommerce that connects a billion Indians’.


And, that’s not all. With masterclasses, roundtables, fireside chats, and more, the virtual avatar of Future of Work promises to be larger than ever before in its scope and dimension, offering participants an all-immersive and truly-global experience.


The Interview

When India went into a lockdown last year in March, it came with a warning for FabIndia and its 250 retail stores. India’s largest private platform for traditional products shut its stores and spent the next few weeks getting over the shock. The popular ethnic wear brand, built over 60 years, was quick to notice that the government was allowing the sales of essential items and hygiene products during the lockdown, and decided to ramp up its organic foods production. 


Editor’s Pick: App Friday

When WhatsApp updated its privacy policy early this year, users across the world, including India, were worried about their privacy. Overall, there has been a growing apprehension among internet users with regard to their data privacy and safety on the internet. Riding on this trend is a new app called WAVE. The app calls itself a ‘social browser’ and lets you browse in incognito mode and chat anonymously. Read more.

wave

Startup Spotlight

Helping businesses with AI chatbots and WhatsApp marketing platform


Entrepreneur Gautam Rajesh Shelley was looking to help businesses connect with their customers in a much closer and deeper manner. While pursuing his BTech degree in 2018, Gautam, now 25, launched Triny to provide an AI-based chatbot and WhatsApp marketing platform for businesses. The startup, based in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, aims to help businesses connect with their users via WhatsApp in a hybrid manner, using AI chatbots and human support. Read more.

Triny snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates





  • Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was a born genius. His mother Maye Musk took to Twitter to share a letter from the year 1989, which reveals Elon’s computer aptitude test results. In the test, Musk had scored so well that the examiners could not believe the results.



Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms
“Perseverance is the single biggest trait of an entrepreneur.”

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based startup builds unmanned ground vehicles for the Indian Army

[Startup Bharat] How Uttarakhand-based Triny is helping businesses with AI chatbots and WhatsApp marketing platform

How this Noida startup is making relocation easy

[Funding alert] B2B startup bijnis raises secondary funds from marquee investors Deepinder Goyal, Asish Mohapatra, others

Daily Capsule
Future of Work 2021: India’s largest product, tech, and design summit is here
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future of Work: Pandemic lessons, govt intervention, and advice for young founders - everything PhonePe's Rahul Chari spoke about

Here’s why AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 series is the new standard for modern business notebooks

Future of Work: Hire people who care because skills can be worked on but not attitude, says Pocket Aces' Viral Mehta

Future of Work: BYJU'S CPO Ranjith Radhakrishnan outlines key areas of building an edtech playbook

Supporting the artisans of Saharanpur, how Decor Hand grew to become category-leading brand on Flipkart

Future of Work: PhonePe's Rahul Chari on building for the longer-term, and why hustle could be a bad thing