Future of Work 2021: India’s largest product, tech, and design summit is here

When India went into a lockdown last year in March, it came with a warning for FabIndia and its 250 retail stores. India’s largest private platform for traditional products shut its stores and spent the next few weeks getting over the shock. The popular ethnic wear brand, built over 60 years, was quick to notice that the government was allowing the sales of essential items and hygiene products during the lockdown, and decided to ramp up its organic foods production.





When WhatsApp updated its privacy policy early this year, users across the world, including India, were worried about their privacy. Overall, there has been a growing apprehension among internet users with regard to their data privacy and safety on the internet. Riding on this trend is a new app called WAVE. The app calls itself a ‘social browser’ and lets you browse in incognito mode and chat anonymously. Read more.

Helping businesses with AI chatbots and WhatsApp marketing platform





Entrepreneur Gautam Rajesh Shelley was looking to help businesses connect with their customers in a much closer and deeper manner. While pursuing his BTech degree in 2018, Gautam, now 25, launched Triny to provide an AI-based chatbot and WhatsApp marketing platform for businesses. The startup, based in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, aims to help businesses connect with their users via WhatsApp in a hybrid manner, using AI chatbots and human support. Read more.

Flipkart is looking at the possibility of a public listing in the United States through the SPAC route, according to a media report. The report said Flipkart may seek a valuation of at least $35 billion through the SPAC route.





Fintech unicorn Paytm said it is targeting over 10 million users and 75 million yearly transactions for FY22 for its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money. The digital wealth platform has close to seven million users.





﻿Razorpay﻿ announced its third ESOP buyback programme worth $10 million for its 750 employees. Sequoia Capital India and GIC, two of Razorpay’s key investors, will be the buyers involved in this development.





Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was a born genius. His mother Maye Musk took to Twitter to share a letter from the year 1989, which reveals Elon’s computer aptitude test results. In the test, Musk had scored so well that the examiners could not believe the results.





WhatsApp launched private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls for its desktop app on Thursday. It said that the announcement is a result of WhatsApp experiencing a significant increase in people calling one another on the mobile-first app and for long conversations.





“Perseverance is the single biggest trait of an entrepreneur.”

— Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms





