[Funding alert] Homingos raises undisclosed round from BITS Spark Angel Network

Homingos, a tech startup founded by BITS-Pilani alumni with a focus on creating an augmented reality (AR) based social networking platform, has raised an undisclosed round of funding.





The funding round was led by BITS Spark Angel Network members Raju Reddy, Sundi Natarajan, Jayan Ramankutty, Shivakumar Ganesan, Rahul Seth, and Srinivas Anumolu.





Homingos, founded by Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Rajat Gupta, will use the investment to accelerate the development of an AR-powered platform and camera interface.

ALSO READ Diagnosed with PCOD, this woman entrepreneur quit the aerospace sector and started a range of natural food mixes

According to this startup, the platform will allow users to experience AR as they connect, share, express, and interact by using its camera app as an interface for the real world.





The funding will also be utilised for user acquisition, strengthening the talent pool, and developing innovative tools as the mainstay of social sharing by going beyond games, filters, and effects.

On the funding, Homingos Co-founder and CEO Shourya Agarwal said, “Homingos aims to become the go-to platform for social sharing and engagement in the AR-enabled world. An interface that is fast, scalable and cost-effective, the Homingos platform is designed to inspire users to connect, share and engage using AR in ways they have never done before.”

According to Homingos, one of its early offering “Smartphotos” is a new way of how people store videos in a printed photo. Any user can order a Smartphoto through the Homingos website or the mobile app, by uploading or creating a video. A personalised thumbnail is then printed as a photograph which is delivered to the user at their home or to a physical location of their choice. Upon receiving Smartphoto, the user can scan it using Homingos' magic camera app.





Raju Reddy, the investor into Homingos, said, “I believe the Homingos team with their strong business fundamentals, deep engineering capabilities, and commitment to building a world-class company are well equipped to realise their goals.”