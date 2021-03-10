How this interior design startup is making the most of work from home

By Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|10th Mar 2021
Post the first unlock, Livspace says it has managed over 5,100 homes, received more than 1,20,000 redesign requests, and has also raised $90 million in funding.
The pandemic has altered how humans live and work — from home or anywhere. The need for comfortable and “functional” spaces continues to rise as most offices stay shut. 


A Gartner survey found that 80 percent of organisations plan to allow their employees to work remotely (for some time) even post the pandemic. As a result, home renovation or redesign is fast emerging as a happening segment, with people keen to make their spaces as utilitarian as possible. 


Enter Livspace, a home interior and renovation startup founded by Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava in 2016. The marketplace and design automation platform, which connects homeowners, certified designers, and vendors with customers, is witnessing rapid recovery and growth since 2020.

Livspace

Post the first unlock, Livspace says it has managed over 5,100 homes, received more than 1,20,000 redesign requests, and has also raised $90 million in funding.


It has also invested $30 million to scale its proprietary design-to-manufacturing-to-installation platform — Neo — and plans to onboard 2,500 ecosystem partners on it.


Anuj Srivastava_Co founder_CEO


“The only economic fundamental that growth-hacking drives is that you should be able to grow your business without really spending as much as other — more traditional — businesses would do."

Anuj Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, Livspace


