VCats backed ImaginXP acquires edtech startup Noesis Learning

After raising $1.5 million led by Venture Catalysts recently, Pune-headquartered ImaginXP has announced the acquisition of Noesis Learning, an edtech startup that enables a digital learning environment and brings technology into the space of career to course mapping.





Prof. Col. Shishir Kumar, Director General at ImaginXP, said:

“ImaginXP is on a mission to revolutionise the way students choose their careers and to enable global quality education for them. The acquisition will play a pivotal role in making this happen. The team comes with immense experience and offers a great platform that is helping us provide robust online learning not only to our partner universities but all higher ed students who want to focus on increasing their employability.”

Incepted in 2013, ImaginXP said it is helping universities provide future skills degree programmes and for-credit certification courses with corporate-led curriculum. It said its MyCoach platform brings 1250+ corporate coaches-led mentorship and live projects for students. The focus is on student outcomes by enabling universities to provide world-class education in India, the startup said.

Noesis Founders - Ajay Kumar and Pallavi Singla

Founded by Ajay Kumar and Pallavi Singla in 2019, and backed by Marwari catalyst, the acquisition of Noesis will further fortify the digital strategy at ImaginXP and bring an experienced team for accelerating the adoption of online learning in the higher education space.





With 20+ years of experience, Ajay Kumar has led technology in the edtech space for the likes of iProf and others before becoming an entrepreneur himself. With his many years of experience and expertise in the edtech space, Ajay will be leading the online business at ImaginXP and Pallavi will lead marketing.

"Noesis digital platform has the ability to bring in acceleration to the well-established university model of ImaginXP. By combining our forces, we aim to capture the university embedded space as well as online degree programmes. It is about bringing our strengths in edtech together to capture the higher education market,” added Ajay Kumar, Founder and CEO at Noesis Learning.

Within three years, ImaginXP has partnered with 22 universities across the country and employs 70+ full-time faculty members. There are 300,000 students collectively studying at these partner universities that act as a captive TAM (total addressable market) for ImaginXP to train in future skills.





With a deep focus on student employability, the company provides for-credit certification in the upcoming fields of design, sunrise technologies, and business such as UX, design thinking, gaming design, AIML, cybersecurity, RPA, robotics, fintech, healthtech, and more.