‘Technology is only as successful as the person harnessing it’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation
- +0
- +0
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Last-mile logistics has now entered a new era, with the same-day delivery experience no longer limited to essential goods and with convenience emerging as a key customer tenet. - Santosh Desai, Blowhorn
While discounts on products are no longer a key driver for consumers to shop online, speed of delivery, safety, and hygiene have become imperative in the past few months. - Abhishek Bansal, Shadowfax
In fashion, the fundamental need is variety rather than the speed of delivery. - Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho
Contactless online and offline checkouts, live tracking, in-bus Wi-Fi, real-time boarding/deboarding alerts and notifications are some features being offered today. - Shailesh Gupta, YoloBus
An experience-led strategy like headless commerce is a blessing in disguise. - Rajiv Kumar, StoreHippo
While social channels help create an organic fan base, which can be leveraged for brand visibility, brand building without accountability is over. - Tenzing Niyogi, Ultimate Kho Kho
On social media, you have the power to shape your narrative. - Shreyasi Singh, Harappa Education
Creating new markets in Assistive Technologies has been a big challenge and requires significant investment in ecosystem development. - Manoj Kumar, Social Alpha
Good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy body weight are critical components of an individual's general health and wellbeing. - Satya Dev Tiwari, Voll Sante
India has the largest pool of STEM educated English speaking graduates, and millions of them want global degrees and careers. - Arnav Kumar, Leap
India is establishing itself as a major presence in the digital economy. - McKinsey Global Institute, ‘Digital India’ report
India with its rich culture, heritage, traditions and its achievements – it is sad that we don't have products and souvenirs that represent them. - Sunil Jalihal, Indic Inspirations
The interplay of digital technology and policy reforms have paved an exciting way ahead for Indian MSMEs. - Nikhil Arora, GoDaddy India
The emergence of online marketplaces was nothing less than a catalyst for growth and achieving momentum. MSMEs and ecommerce have been acting as the wheels of a chariot. - Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture
While the government encourages private players to host apps, it is equally keen to develop and encourage its own mobile app store. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and IT
The gaming industry is set to witness over 30 percent CAGR over 2020-2023 (estimated) on the back of high mobile penetration, increasing internet penetration and increasing number of gamers. - Aditya Birla Capital analysts
With growth-oriented private equities now participating and the first meaningful IPO around the corner, gaming is poised to attract greater capital across stages. - Pankaj Karna, Maple Capital Advisors
There is a growing base of internet users in Tier II and III India. These are people who have high aspirations and are starved for modes of entertainment that they can get easily at low costs. - Mayank Kumar, GetMega
Post-harvest agritech in India has the most fragmented supply chain. - Saurabh Bohra, NovaSatum
The digital financial inclusion journey of India has definitely gathered momentum. The Indian digital payments ecosystem has been able to cover a lot of ground in the last year. - Karthik Raghupathy, PhonePe
Almost 75 percent of the Indian population does not understand basic financial concepts and there is a huge opportunity to educate customers, especially in this segment. - Saurav Gandhi, Bueno Finance
The fintech ecosystem in India is thriving because of the collaborative efforts of several stakeholders. - Sougata Basu, CashRich
More than 150 million Indian households do not have access to formal risk protection or social security. - Vikul Goyal, Bimaplan
The Indian blockchain market is growing rapidly and needs on and off-ramps to make the crypto world accessible to all. - Sami Start, Transak
The popularity of crypto coins can be attributed to the notion among its supporters who see it as the currency of the future. - Edul Patel, Mudrex
Knowledge management should be an essential enabler for digital transformation – and a de facto component in any high-yield top-performing businesses. - Hank Malik and Jordan Richards, ‘Knowledge Management’
There is so much data out there, but if you just figure out your niche well, the opportunities are countless. - Srishti Jindal
Traditionally, people would not always place faith in finance companies. Technology can now help address this challenge. - Bhavin Patel, LenDenClub
The world is changing very quickly. Access, which was usually tied up with geographical boundaries, isn’t anymore. - Justin Waldron, PlayCo
Technology has completely changed the way microentrepreneurs see themselves. - Deepthi Ravula, We Hub
Every effort should be made to eliminate any bias and manipulation in the search and ranking algorithms attributing to advertisement keywords, to eliminate any loss to brands. - Rohan Verma, MapmyIndia
Technology is only as successful as the person harnessing it. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).
Edited by Kanishk Singh
- +0
- +0