‘Technology is only as successful as the person harnessing it’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Last-mile logistics has now entered a new era, with the same-day delivery experience no longer limited to essential goods and with convenience emerging as a key customer tenet. - Santosh Desai, Blowhorn





While discounts on products are no longer a key driver for consumers to shop online, speed of delivery, safety, and hygiene have become imperative in the past few months. - Abhishek Bansal, Shadowfax

In fashion, the fundamental need is variety rather than the speed of delivery. - Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho

Contactless online and offline checkouts, live tracking, in-bus Wi-Fi, real-time boarding/deboarding alerts and notifications are some features being offered today. - Shailesh Gupta, YoloBus

ALSO READ LetsVenture AWS Accelerator Program sees startups pitching to 100+ angels and VCs at LetsIgnite 2021

An experience-led strategy like headless commerce is a blessing in disguise. - Rajiv Kumar, StoreHippo





While social channels help create an organic fan base, which can be leveraged for brand visibility, brand building without accountability is over. - Tenzing Niyogi, Ultimate Kho Kho

On social media, you have the power to shape your narrative. - Shreyasi Singh, Harappa Education

Creating new markets in Assistive Technologies has been a big challenge and requires significant investment in ecosystem development. - Manoj Kumar, Social Alpha





Good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy body weight are critical components of an individual's general health and wellbeing. - Satya Dev Tiwari, Voll Sante

India has the largest pool of STEM educated English speaking graduates, and millions of them want global degrees and careers. - Arnav Kumar, Leap





India is establishing itself as a major presence in the digital economy. - McKinsey Global Institute, ‘Digital India’ report





India with its rich culture, heritage, traditions and its achievements – it is sad that we don't have products and souvenirs that represent them. - Sunil Jalihal, Indic Inspirations

The interplay of digital technology and policy reforms have paved an exciting way ahead for Indian MSMEs. - Nikhil Arora, GoDaddy India

The emergence of online marketplaces was nothing less than a catalyst for growth and achieving momentum. MSMEs and ecommerce have been acting as the wheels of a chariot. - Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture





While the government encourages private players to host apps, it is equally keen to develop and encourage its own mobile app store. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and IT

ALSO READ Financial Inclusion Lab announces the 4th cohort of startups building innovations for the underserved

The gaming industry is set to witness over 30 percent CAGR over 2020-2023 (estimated) on the back of high mobile penetration, increasing internet penetration and increasing number of gamers. - Aditya Birla Capital analysts





With growth-oriented private equities now participating and the first meaningful IPO around the corner, gaming is poised to attract greater capital across stages. - Pankaj Karna, Maple Capital Advisors





There is a growing base of internet users in Tier II and III India. These are people who have high aspirations and are starved for modes of entertainment that they can get easily at low costs. - Mayank Kumar, GetMega





Post-harvest agritech in India has the most fragmented supply chain. - Saurabh Bohra, NovaSatum

ALSO READ Flipkart selects 8 startups for its first-ever accelerator programme

The digital financial inclusion journey of India has definitely gathered momentum. The Indian digital payments ecosystem has been able to cover a lot of ground in the last year. - Karthik Raghupathy, PhonePe





Almost 75 percent of the Indian population does not understand basic financial concepts and there is a huge opportunity to educate customers, especially in this segment. - Saurav Gandhi, Bueno Finance

The fintech ecosystem in India is thriving because of the collaborative efforts of several stakeholders. - Sougata Basu, CashRich

More than 150 million Indian households do not have access to formal risk protection or social security. - Vikul Goyal, Bimaplan





The Indian blockchain market is growing rapidly and needs on and off-ramps to make the crypto world accessible to all. - Sami Start, Transak





The popularity of crypto coins can be attributed to the notion among its supporters who see it as the currency of the future. - Edul Patel, Mudrex

Knowledge management should be an essential enabler for digital transformation – and a de facto component in any high-yield top-performing businesses. - Hank Malik and Jordan Richards, ‘Knowledge Management’

There is so much data out there, but if you just figure out your niche well, the opportunities are countless. - Srishti Jindal

Traditionally, people would not always place faith in finance companies. Technology can now help address this challenge. - Bhavin Patel, LenDenClub





The world is changing very quickly. Access, which was usually tied up with geographical boundaries, isn’t anymore. - Justin Waldron, PlayCo





Technology has completely changed the way microentrepreneurs see themselves. - Deepthi Ravula, We Hub





Every effort should be made to eliminate any bias and manipulation in the search and ranking algorithms attributing to advertisement keywords, to eliminate any loss to brands. - Rohan Verma, MapmyIndia

Technology is only as successful as the person harnessing it. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).