Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 18, 2021)

Hospitality firm OYO's India business is now EBITDA positive and the company is earning the same gross profits globally in dollars since January 2021 as it did in the pre-COVID period, Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal told employees in an e-mail on Wednesday. OYO earned the same money since January 2021 as it did in the pre-COVID period. This is a very big achievement and demonstrates demand recovery and results of a revenue-share-only-network, Ritesh said.

Mobility service provider Ola on Wednesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and their dependents. The vaccination drive will also be extended to all the direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors of the company and their immediate dependents, including spouses, kids , and parents, comprising more than 24,000 people, the company said.

Integrated real estate platform Square Yards on Wednesday announced the acquisition of PropVR, an AI-based platform that specialises in creating digital property experiences using 3D technologies, virtual reality, and augmented reality. This is Square Yards' third acquisition in recent times. Last year, it had acquired Azuro, one of the largest rentals and property management platforms in India followed by acquisition of PropsAMC.

A group of American lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to support the move by India and South Africa before the World Trade Organization for an emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests.

The initial public offer of gaming firm Nazara Technologies Limited was subscribed four times on the first day of subscription as retail investors latched on to India’s first gaming IPO. As the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company kicked off its IPO on Wednesday, the offer of 5.29 million shares were being sold in the price band of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,101 per equity share.

Venture capital investments in India touched $ 10 billion during the pandemic-hit 2020 and as many as 7,000 new startups were founded during the same period, according to a report. Bain & Company's latest India Venture Capital Report, released on Wednesday, also said that consumer tech, SaaS, and fintech accounted for nearly 75 percent of the VC (Venture Capital) investments by value, with consumer tech attracting the maximum funding.

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Pixxel raises $7.3 million in a seed funding round from Omnivore and Techstars. The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Lightspeed Ventures, Blume Ventures, growX, Ryan Johnson, and others. This follows-up Pixxel’s $5 million seed funding round raised in August 2020.

Prescinto, the artificial intelligence-enabled tech startup that provides solutions for the solar industry under a software as a service (SaaS) model has raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Mumbai Angels and Lets Venture. Prescinto will use the funds raised for international expansion, primarily in the US market, and for IP development.

Chirrup, a Bengaluru-based video-integrated social gaming platform, has raised a pre-seed round of $300,000 from Titan Capital, iSeed, First Cheque, and 3.0 Fund. The startup said it will utilise the funding to further strengthen the product and provide a world-class user experience.

Warner Brothers' Zack Snyder's Justice League released globally today, March 18. The film premiered on BookMyShow Stream for fans in India, at 12 31 PM IST. Online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow offered a pre-booking window for fans of the superhero film, allowing them to rent or buy the movie, before its release on the platform. In a press statement, BookMyShow revealed that the platform has already sold over 31,000 streams for the film.

Mumbai-based D2C beauty startup MyGlamm on Thursday said it raised Rs 175 crore in Series C funding with investments from Ascent Capital, Amazon, and Wipro Consumer - Ventures. With this funding, MyGlamm crossed the $100 million valuation milestone within three years of its launch. In fact, this also marks one of the first investments made by Amazon in a beauty brand in the country.

Around 16.5 lakh Indians have benefited from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) that was launched in October to encourage hiring in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Labour Santosh Gangwar said on Wednesday. "As of March 9, 2021, 16.49 lakh employees were registered for availing the benefits (under ABRY)," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Facebook, in a blog post on Wednesday, announced that it will be cracking down on Facebook groups to keep harmful content at bay. The social media giant has confirmed that it will restrict the reach of groups that contain harmful or potentially harmful contents. It will also take down groups who repeatedly make such offences. Besides, Facebook will also apply these rules to group members.