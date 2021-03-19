Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 19, 2021)

The life of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was initially envisaged for a year but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects it to last for seven years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on India's second lunar mission, he said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold a meeting with industry associations like CII on Friday, March 19, on issues pertaining to foreign direct investment (FDI) in the ecommerce sector, an official said. This would be the second meeting on the matter. A meeting with traders' bodies including the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was held on Wednesday.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Bewakoof on Thursday announced that it had raised $4 million (Rs 30 crore) from IvyCap Ventures. According to the official statement, the company intends to invest the funds into superior customer experience, technology, and newer product categories as it prepares for next phase of growth. The fresh proceeds would help the company in the growth journey towards a Rs 1000 crore company by FY24, it stated.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Institute of Technology(NIT), Rourkela have signed an MoU for setting up a Space Technology Incubation Centre(S-TIC). The MoU was signed Thursday after ISRO agreed to set up a Space Technology Incubation Centre(S-TIC) at NIT Rourkela. This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research and development as well as space startups, an NIT, Rourkela official said.

Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd has handed over the indigenously made checkout system to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its ambitious 'Gaganyaan' mission, the Chennai-based company said on Thursday. The checkout system developed by Data Patterns would be utilised to carry out the health checks of all the cable harness assemblies used in the crew module of India's first human space flight programme.





Delhi NCR-based digital lending platform IndiaLends on Friday announced that it has raised $5.1 million in a financing round led by existing investors ACP Partners and DSG Consumer Partners. According to the official statement, the firm will use the funds to expand its technology platform, increase its market footprint and amplify its product offerings to meet the pent-up demand in a post-COVID economic recovery.