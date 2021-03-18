When Tanmay Bhat got tipped £500 for playing online carrom

By Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|18th Mar 2021
GetMega is a social real-money gaming (RMG) platform founded by Mayank Kumar and Lokesh Jangid, who earlier founded foodtech and logistics platform Opinio.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning!

Recently, influencer Tanmay Bhat was tipped £500 by Rebecca McMullan on YouTube’s ‘Superchat’ feature, which allows a user’s message to be displayed prominently on a live chat screen. 

This happened at the live YouTube launch of skill-based, social real-money gaming startup GetMega. For the record, 500 pounds translates to over 50,000 in INR, which makes it one of the largest amounts paid to a YouTube Influencer through the superchat feature. 

GetMega

Bhat was inviting fans to take part in an online carrom game on GetMega, a platform worth making a noise about. Founded two years ago by serial entrepreneurs Mayank Kumar and Lokesh Jangid, GetMega has until now been operating in stealth mode as the team focussed on building a global product from India.

They envisioned a gaming platform that could blitz-scale to one billion users over five years. GetMega creates real-life social experiences via audio and video chat, and also works towards instilling trust in the system, otherwise lacking on most real-money gaming platforms. 

It leverages social and messaging platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram for distribution by building contextual integrations, where individuals can also do micro-transactions (Rs 1 to Rs 100). Read more

The Interview

Building and running applications on container technology is quickly becoming the mainstay for businesses, given it has the ability to reduce costs, increase productivity, and bring greater stability, among other benefits. 

Elaborating on the technology during a masterclass at YourStory’s Future of Work 2021 Summit, Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO, Hybrid IT at Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), said, “When you are talking about a world filled with apps and cloud-enabled, container technology is the right kind to invest in, and customers are moving towards that.” 


Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

In May 2015, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal decided to take a plunge into entrepreneurship. They looked at addressing the hyperlocal sector in the fashion industry and founded Meesho – a social commerce platform that empowers individuals, primarily women, to start an online business without any capital. 


To date, Meesho has enabled over 20 million customers and more than 10 million entrepreneurs to sell on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram by empowering them with products, logistics, and payment tools. However, the Facebook-backed startup has had to go through three pivots along the way, before finalising its current model. Read more.

Meesho

Meesho Founders - Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatreya


Startup Spotlight

How SaaS startup Appy Pie helps SMBs build apps 


As a tech enthusiast, Abhinav Girdhar was always intrigued by the ability of technology to drive business growth. However, he couldn’t help notice that some of the most brilliant ideas would never see the light of the day due to their limited access to technology. This got him to start Appy Pie.  


Launched in 2015, the Noida-based startup is a no-code tech solutions provider for businesses of all sizes, scales, and scopes. The bootstrapped company democratises application development by empowering these businesses to build digital products without knowing coding. Read more.

Appy Pie.


News & Updates


  • According to the Hurun India Wealth Report, India has 4.12-lakh millionaire households. With 56,000 dollar-millionaire households, Maharashtra leads the country in wealth creation followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Arvind Neelakantan

Arvind Neelakantan, Evangerlist-India/ASEAN, Epic Games

“India is running well-optimised games at a great scale; businesses are taking notice of this; venture capitalists are also investing in gaming companies and believing in the kind of games that are being made in India.”

Arvind Neelakantan, Evangelist- India/ASEAN, Epic Games


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $75M led by Falcon Edge Capital ahead of IPO

[Funding Alert] Spacetech startup Pixxel raises $7.3M seed funding from Omnivore, Techstars

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based D2C brand MyGlamm raises Rs 175Cr in Series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon

Daily Capsule
When Tanmay Bhat got tipped £500 for playing online carrom
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $75M led by Falcon Edge Capital ahead of IPO

Facebook to stop recommending groups, users violating community guidelines

[Funding alert] Video-integrated social gaming platform Chirrup raises $300K led by Titan Capital

Social Alpha and SIDBI’s new incubation, market access and funding programme could be a game changer for assistive tech startups

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based D2C brand MyGlamm raises Rs 175Cr in Series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon

[Funding alert] Prescinto raises $3.5 M in seed round led by Venture Catalyts and Inflection Point Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details