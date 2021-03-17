Former cricketer Javagal Srinath among others buy out Shunwei's stake from Vokal and Koo

By Sindhu Kashyaap|17th Mar 2021
Existing investors along with a bunch of individuals have bought out Shunwei Capital's minority stake in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Vokal and Koo.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Last month, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo — the Indian microblogging platform, announced that its Chinese investor, Shunwei Capital﻿, was exiting the company. It has now announced that existing and new investors have bought Shunwei Capital's stake in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Vokal and Koo.


The company stated Shunwei Capital had held a little more than nine percent stake in the parent company. The new investors include - former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath, BookMyShow Founder Ashish Hemrajani, Udaan Co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo said, “As earlier stated, we had been in discussion with Shunwei Capital to enable a smooth exit after it invested in our company 2.5 years ago while we were raising funds for Vokal and have now fully exited the parent company Bombinate Technologies."
Koo App

Mayank Bidawatka and Apramaya R

ALSO READ

[App Fridays] This Made-in-India Twitter alternative lets you follow and interact with celebrities in local language

The company stated that Koo has been one of the first companies in India to be proactive in its actions of cleaning up its cap table and has doubled down on its commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar app for India and the world

Javagal Srinath, former Indian cricketer and fast bowler said, "I am very happy to be backing Koo — one of India's most talked-about social media platforms. The fact that they are building a platform to bring the voices of Indian language audiences onto the internet is commendable, and as an Indian, I extend my support to them wholeheartedly."

Billed as India's alternative to Twitter, the Koo app won second place in the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge announced by the Indian government. It was also named Google PlayStore’s Best Daily Essential App for 2020, and got a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address.


The startup had also raised a funding of $4.1 million, which will be used to ramp up capabilities to solve uniquely Indian engineering challenges, and for marketing to increase awareness about the app. The app currently has over one million downloads on Google Play Store. In a tweet, Aprameya also said that 95 percent of Koo's users log in through their mobile phones.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] EV startup Euler Motors raises an additional $2.6M in Series A round

Ahead of IPO, Nazara Technologies garners Rs 261 cr from anchor investors

Startup Bharat: How Wadhwani Venture Fastrack is working with accelerators to catalyse the ecosystem

Analysts recommend subscribing to Nazara Technology IPO as bids open today

Daily Capsule
Zynga co-founder Justin Waldron is building a mobile gaming unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India had 4.12 lakh dollar-millionaire households in 2020: Report

Startup Bharat: How Wadhwani Venture Fastrack is working with accelerators to catalyse the ecosystem

[Funding alert] EV startup Euler Motors raises an additional $2.6M in Series A round

Service fee for developers on Google Play reduced

European fintech MODIFI announces $60M debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank; to focus on Indian SMBs

Move over, fitness trackers! Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details