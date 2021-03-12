Think your startup can be India’s next Unicorn? Apply to the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge

Using innovation as a tool, startups today are striving ahead to simplify lives with technology and leaving behind traditional businesses as a contributor to the Indian economy. Right from democratizing access to healthcare and key services such as banking and finance, to redefining every aspect of the way we work, live and seek entertainment.





With a stronger focus on underlying economics, and a thrust on monetization, this confidence is also shown by the startup ecosystem at large. Two months into 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem has already grabbed 125 deals raising $1.5 billion in funding, and is expected to have 100 unicorns by 2025.





Given that the growth of India’s startups and the economy go hand-in-hand, startups need all the help they can get to realize their true potential through funding, mentorship and industry exposure via networking opportunities. To that end, the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge is on the lookout for the startup with the next value-driven offering that will redefine sectors, and raise the bar of innovation for the ecosystem.





If you believe that your startup has the potential to become the next unicorn, click here to apply to the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge

REWARDS

The Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge will provide startups and entrepreneurs with a chance to present their idea to an eminent jury of industry leaders, experts & Venture Capitalists (VCs). Winners of the challenge will be given the resources that they need to build and refine their offerings, and drive impact at scale.





The challenge will have two primary winners — the Amazon Smbhav Startup of the Year, who would win a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and two runners-up who stand to win a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.





These winners will also get exclusive access to a 12-week 1:1 mentorship session from startup industry experts, VCs and Amazon leaders.





Apart from these overall winners, ‘special mention’ awards will be given under separate categories.





The winners will get access to a Smbhav Startup Kit that will consist of free Launchpad services for consumer startups for 1 year; 6 months of Global Selling account management support for consumer startups and much more.





Category-wise winners will get an opportunity to network & one-to-one mentoring by Industry leaders, VCs, Amazon leaders & Subject matter experts.

How it works?

Interested startup owners will have to submit their application, of which top 100 promising startups will be shortlisted. These top 100 startups need to then submit a written elevator pitch about their company, vision, products and innovation in the prescribed format.





An eminent jury panel will then evaluate these ideas and select 15 finalists. These finalists will participate in a live showcase on 16th April 2021, where they will pitch to an esteemed jury of industry experts, venture capitalist firms, private equity firms & global leaders. The Winners of the competition will be announced at a live event on April 18.





Who can apply?

Innovative Startups in the following sectors/categories are encouraged to apply:

1) Consumer startups (retail, manufacturing, etc.)





2) FinTech





3) Emerging tech (AI, ML, 3D printing, etc.)





4) EduTech





5) Social Sustainability





6) Logistics





If you believe that your startup’s offering has the potential to change the way we live in a meaningful way, click here to participate in the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge, and accelerate your journey to drive impact at scale.