Delhivery is chartering two planes to help import oxygen compressors

By Rashi Varshney|24th Apr 2021
Delhivery’s co-founder Sahil Barua announced in a Linkedin post that the company will be "flying charters into India with oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies and can build more capacity on-demand".
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the wake of the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators for patients suffering from COVID-19, logistics and supply chain unicorn ﻿Delhivery﻿ said that it will be flying two planes from China to provide logistical support for importing oxygen concentrators.

Delhivery’s co-founder Sahil Barua announced in a Linkedin post: “We are flying charters into India with oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies and can build more capacity on-demand".
Delhivery

ALSO READ

Customs to clear life-saving drugs, oxygen equipment imports on highest priority

One of Delhivery's executives further tweeted that, that the flight will take place most likely on Wednesday and Friday to import oxygen compressors, and that the company is doing this at minimal margins for compressors and other essentials, and have a spare capacity as things stand. In case the demand far exceeds the current supply, he said that the company can arrange for additional flights as well. The interested people can contact the company at ceo@delhivery.com.

With the number of daily COVID-19 cases reaching 3.46 lakh, the second COVID-19 wave has put India's entire healthcare system under immense stress. Over the past two months, the outbreak in India has exploded, with reports of super spreader gatherings, oxygen shortages, and medicine scarcity.


The Finance Ministry's CBIC, on April 24, directed its field officers to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment that is used in COVID-19 treatment, on the highest priority amid a surge in infections across the country. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the decision is aimed at ensuring that all such materials and equipment reach the intended beneficiaries within the shortest possible time.


Earlier this week, Tata Group announced that it was importing cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen. In a similar initiative to address the oxygen shortage, Tata Steel also announced that it will supply 200-300 tons of liquid medical oxygen to various state governments and hospitals.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs Roundup] Work for Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber with these openings

These childhood friends started MyEasyStore during lockdown to enable SMB owners set up online shop

Karnataka to set up makeshift hospitals to tide over COVID demand

4 cryogenic tanks for transporting oxygen being airlifted from Singapore, says MHA

Daily Capsule
How Max Life Insurance adopted a digital approach
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Karnataka to set up makeshift hospitals to tide over COVID demand

How WonderLend Hubs aims to become the credit gateway for the underserved

4 cryogenic tanks for transporting oxygen being airlifted from Singapore, says MHA

Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship AstraZeneca vaccine, other medical supplies to India

Customs to clear life-saving drugs, oxygen equipment imports on highest priority

Reflect, deflect – how these MayinArt artists convey social messages while also uplifting viewers during the pandemic

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

30

Apr

DEVSOC’21

Virtual

View Details