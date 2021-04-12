How Classplus is solving education for Tier-II India

By Kanishk Singh|12th Apr 2021
B2B edtech startup Classplus, which raised three rounds of funding in 2020, saw its tutor base grow 10X and topline surge 400 percent in the pandemic.
Good morning!


Classplus grew out of Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal's need to solve a pain point that they had experienced while preparing for IIT-JEE entrance exams when their coaching centres closed down. This was the case for educational institutes in most Tier-II cities and beyond where education was still largely offline.


In step with India's digital growth, the founders built a mobile-based SaaS platform in 2018 to help private tutors and coaching centres take their brick-and-mortar set-ups online. 

Classplus

(L-R) Bhaswat Agarwal and Mukul Rustagi, Co-founders, Classplus

The startup aims to streamline the massive offline coaching market by educators to sell their online courses and content, helping them grow their business.


While the startup catered to half-a-million students and 3,000 tutors in the pre-pandemic times, its growth skyrocketed after the lockdown. In the 12 months since, Classplus’ tutor base grew 10X to cross 100,000 across 1,500 cities serving 12 million students. 


This comes as the edtech sector in India saw an investment of $1.8 billion in 2020, according to YourStory Research — being the top three funded sectors in terms of deal volume. The edtech sector in India is poised to reach $12 billion by 2025


KPMG estimates that there are more than 3,500 edtech startups in India today. Further, the Ministry of Human Resource Development projects that the country’s edtech expenditure would reach $10 trillion by 2030.


The Interview

Purplle was one of the first companies to get into the ecommerce game in 2012. CEO Manish Taneja says for the first three years, the startup was largely driven by three or four people. In 2015, they raised funding for the first time from IvyCap Ventures, which recently made a partial exit with 22X returns. This year, the brand raised $45 million from Sequoia Capital and existing investors, valuing the startup at Rs 2,200 crore.


Editor’s Pick: The future of work

Due to COVID-19 induced restrictions, several companies were forced to put processes in place to absorb remote working, and now many of them have warmed up to the idea that remote working can lead to the employees becoming more productive. Manas Fuloria of Frankfurt-listed software startup Nagarro says that the workplace of the future will look more hybrid. Read more. 

Nagarro

Nagarro's Manas Fuloria


Startup Spotlight

How InstaPure is providing access to safe drinking water


As per UNICEF, less than 50 percent of the population in India has access to safe drinking water. To solve this, MV Ramaswamy founded InstaPure to provide a water purification chemical compound called Sodium Diecholro Isocyanurite. To date, it has sold over a million sachets to more than 100,000 users in Karnataka and across India. Read more.

Instapure

startup


News & Updates





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Classplus founders

Classplus founders Mukul Rustagi (R) and Bhaswat Agarwal

"Good content creators stand out. Last year, we saw someone generate lots of money out of their (teachers') content. The monetary power also allows them to re-invest in the quality of content and get a team to build more quality."

Mukul Rustagi, CEO, Classplus


