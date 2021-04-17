[Funding alert] SoftBank in talks to invest around $450M in Swiggy; valuation to rise to $5B

By Press Trust of India|17th Apr 2021
Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety announced the likely deal in an email sent to employees earlier in April, which pegs the startup's valuation at $5 billion.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

SoftBank is in advanced talks on investing around $450 million (around Rs 3,348 crore) in the food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.

The deal is likely to peg the valuation of Bengaluru-based firm at $5 billion, sources familiar to the development said.

The food delivery startup had earlier announced an investment of $800 million (around Rs 5,862 crore) by Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac, and Goldman Sach.


The likely deal was announced in an email sent by the startup's co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety to employees earlier in April.


The proposed investment comes at a time when rival food ordering platform Zomato is planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) during the year.

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Swiggy raises $800M at $5B valuation

An email sent to Swiggy spokesperson remained unanswered at the time of filing this story, PTI reported.


Swiggy was founded in 2014 by Sriharhsa Majety, Nandan Reddy, and Rahul Jaimini. It achieved the coveted unicorn status in December 2017 and has over 1,30,000 delivery partners (the foodtech startup had 2,20,000 delivery partners before the pandemic). Rahul no longer plays an operational role at Swiggy.


In his email to employees, Majety, earlier this month, had said, "Over the last year, thanks to all your efforts, we've managed to drive a strong recovery in the food delivery business with a very clear path to profitability."


The food delivery business is the strongest it has ever been, and Swiggy is now well on its way to drive continued growth over the next decade, he had added.


Genie — its new Dunzo-like feature that services any kind of delivery anywhere — is now present in 65 cities. Its grocery delivery platform Instamart is operational in two cities, and HealthHub, which focuses on health foods, is available in four cities. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This retail startup wants to become modern India’s convenience with its 24/7 open stores

How Jumbotail co-founders are changing the way grocery is bought and sold in India

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based Kirana King aims to give local kiranas the tech and reach of organised retail

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based nutrition startup TruNativ raises undisclosed seed fund led by 9Unicorns

Daily Capsule
The rise of Indian cybersecurity sector in the new normal
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Social necessity and commentary: Chitra Santhe artist insights on the role and business of art

[Jobs Roundup] Work with new messaging tech unicorn Gupshup with these openings

[The Turning Point] Why this banker decided to launch test prep startup ixamBee

The rise of Indian cybersecurity sector in the new normal

How this Bengaluru SaaS startup enhances employee engagement, business productivity with gamification

Google introduces Timelapse in Google Earth's biggest update since 2017