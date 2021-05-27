GMAC Intelligence Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to enable AIoT-as-a-service products

GMAC Intelligence, an on-device AI/ML software company, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer GI4ALL – a suite of AIoT-as-a-service products to enable smart cities. GI4ALL comprises an AI/ML app, an intelligent cloud and a real-time dashboard. We currently offer solutions for facial, license-plate and human-activity recognition on all Edge AI cameras powered by Qualcomm Technologies processors.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.

With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design, and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services across multiple verticals.

"Incorporating GMAC Intelligence into the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program supports our growing ecosystem with real-time facial, vehicle and activity recognition for accurate and instantaneous decision making needed to scale IoT applications,” said Ashok Tipirneni, Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Head of Platform Product Management for Smart Cities. “GMAC’s ‘GI4LL’ easy-to-deploy solutions for facial, license-plate and human-activity recognition are custom designed to support the development of smart cities, smart offices and smart homes, propelling Industry 4.0 forward for our ecosystem partners.”

"GMAC’s GI4ALL allows system integrators and business owners to easily deploy and connect multiple Edge AI cameras to enable employee or student attendance, access control and surveillance. The GI4ALL portal allows authorized stakeholders to get real-time updates of AI events and to configure devices. We are thrilled to be part of Qualcomm Advantage Network and the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program," said Amit Mate, Founder & CEO of GMAC Intelligence, "GMAC is an on-device AI/ML software company committed to enabling state-of-the-art AI/ML solutions on Edge devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies solutions."

GI4ALL solution can be enabled in just two easy steps - sign-up on the portal gi4all.web.app and install GI4ALL apps from Google play-store on multiple Edge AI cameras. Witness the magic of hybrid edge+cloud intelligence on the real-time dashboard.

About GMAC Intelligence

Based in Bangalore, India, GMAC offers complete AIoT-as-a-service solutions for smart cities, smart-office, smart-homes and smart-communities. For more information, visit https://www.gmacintelligence.com and service portal https://gi4all.web.app.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

GI4ALL is a trademark or registered trademark of GMAC Intelligence LLP.