It’s raining unicorns!

By Team YS|8th Apr 2021
Only four months into 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem has already added eight new companies to the $1 billion valuation club. And on Wednesday, joining the coveted club were healthtech startup PharmEasy and fintech startup Groww.
While a NASSCOM report had predicted that India will have 50 unicorns in 2021, the ecosystem may just cross that number sooner than that. 


Only four months into 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem has already added eight new companies to the $1 billion valuation club. And on Wednesday, joining the coveted club were healthtech startup PharmEasy and fintech startup Groww

unicorns 2021

API Holdings, the holding company of online pharmacy startup PharmEasy, reported a valuation of $1.5 billion after raising $350 million in a Series E round led by Prosus Ventures and TPG Growth.


Then, online trading platform ﻿Groww﻿ raised $83 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India, YC Continuity, Ribbit Capital, and Propel Venture Partners, making it the eighth entrant to India's unicorn club in 2021. 

Groww

The other six startups that entered the unicorn club this year are Digit Insurance, InnovAccer, Infra.Market, Five Star Business Finance, Meesho, and CRED.


The Interview

Can technology help bridge the gender gap? Chetna Gala Sinha from Mann Deshi Foundation, Anuranjita Kumar from WiT, and Dr Rashmi Singh from the Government of Delhi, discuss the ways in which technology and platforms such as WhatsApp are enabling women to gain financial independence, and a chance to explore new opportunities for growth through wider market access.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur podcast

Harpreet Singh Grover co-founded CoCubes.com — a Delhi-based online platform for assessments and hiring — along with Vibhore Goyal in 2007. However, during 2011-12, the founders hit their low point when their $5 million fundraise fell through. The entrepreneur, author, and investor believes that in the face of challenges, one’s mind becomes a “closed room,” where one thinks of the same thoughts with no space for fresh ideas. At this point, while founders do not wish to speak with others, that is the best solution one can get. Read more.


Harpreet Singh Grover

Startup Spotlight

Farmers' Family is solving essential grocery needs


With India firmly in the grip of a second COVID-19 wave, doorstep deliveries are likely to grow further. To make the most of opportunities in this space, Noida-based agritech startup Farmers’ Family launched its grocery buying app in March, this year. Customers can order farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, dry commodities, and local produce on the e-marketplace, and get them home-delivered via mobile grocery carts. Read more

Farmers' Family snaphshot

Infographic: YS Design

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Mohandas Pai

Mohandas Pai

“If you can create the image of growth, and show investors that you are the next big bet, the market and investors will both reward you. After all, every investor wants to know the next unicorn.”

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education


