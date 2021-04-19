Weeklong lockdown in Delhi from tonight: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Trisha Medhi|19th Apr 2021
On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amidst an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the national capital will be under lockdown for six days, starting from today at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

Gyms, spas, cinema halls, and auditoriums will remain closed.

However, essential services will be exempted during the weeklong curfew, sources said, adding that all private and government offices will work remotely. Curfew pass for marriages will be mandatory, and it will remain unaffected. Only 50 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies.


The decision was taken during a meeting attended by CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, and other officials. 


The decision on extending the curfew for one more week was proposed by Kejriwal, which the L-G approved. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had announced a weekend curfew in Delhi from 10 PM on April 16 till 6 AM on April 19.

"I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown, which is necessary to reduce COVID cases; we will improve the healthcare system during this time," said CM Kejriwal.
arvind kejriwal

ALSO READ

Weekend curfew in Delhi, malls, gyms and spas to be closed: CM Kejriwal

He also appealed to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during this small lockdown.


On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally, with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the national capital.


As the city witnesses an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, urging them to ramp up bed capacity in central government-run hospitals and to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.


"The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID-19 patients, and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi," he wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Druva raises $147M at $2B valuation from CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, others

[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises Rs 40 Cr debt from Kotak Mahindra Bank to help small businesses

[Product roadmap] The role tech played in the journey of Bharat-focused social media startup ShareChat

This Mumbai e-learning startup is upskilling blue-collar workers for logistics, transport industries

Daily Capsule
Indian startups continue to show robust funding activity in Q1’21
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm expands ESOP scheme to $604M

How Rajasthan’s Kalbeliya community inspired SBI Youth for India Fellow Viveka Advani to strive for change

[Funding alert] Druva raises $147M at $2B valuation from CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, others

Supreme Court stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon-Future case

[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises Rs 40 Cr debt from Kotak Mahindra Bank to help small businesses

Two outdated software bugs addressed, says WhatsApp