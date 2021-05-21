Kirana stores on Flipkart’s network register 30 pc rise in delivery incomes in 2020

Flipkart, India’s homegrown ecommerce marketplace, has said the kirana partners, or small retailers, on its network has registered 30 percent rise in average monthly delivery incomes in 2020.

The kirana programme of Flipkart has on board mom-and-pop stores, including general stores, tailor shops, and more, deliver shipments and create new revenue channels for themselves.

A statement from the company said, “This is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to the partnership with India’s oldest form of retail to augment their incomes and create newer avenues for them through digital means.”

According to insights by Flipkart, the average monthly delivery incomes for kirana partners in the South grew the most, followed by East, West and North. Among the top cities, kirana partners from Hyderabad saw the highest growth followed by those from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs Office at Flipkart, said,

“The Flipkart Group is committed to the development of kiranas across the country through innovative partnerships to augment their incomes and equip them digitally.”

Flipkart deploys a host of business processes and technologies to ensure wide availability of shipments for deliveries for the kirana partners to supplement their incomes. It also provides them with comprehensive training, including teaching the finer nuances of delivery, functioning of the app and customer service.

Launched in 2019, the programme aligns with Flipkart’s aim of expanding its reach among consumers, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, while providing kiranas with an additional source of revenue.

In addition to this, Flipkart also serves close to a million kiranas across nine states in the country through Flipkart Wholesale’s Best Price cash-and-carry business. Under this business, kiranas have access to a wide range of quality merchandise at competitive prices, door-step delivery of products and convenient payment solutions.

Through the year, Best Price has worked closely with its supplier partners on transportation and logistics and has significantly ramped up ecommerce and delivery capabilities, ensuring members can order and receive products conveniently amidst the pandemic.