[Funding alert] Appitsimple and its founder Ankit Dudhwewala invest $200K in Enthu.ai

Ahmedabad-based Appitsimple, better known for its digital products CallHippo and SoftwareSuggest, has invested $200,000 in Enthu.ai. Ankit Dudhwewala, Founder of Appitsimple, has also invested in his personal capacity.

The funding will help Enthu.ai accelerate its engineering and sales efforts and move a step forward towards its vision of enabling contact centres to deliver better customer outcomes.

"With this funding, we look forward to growing our team to 20 members in the next six months, mostly around outreach and engineering. The fresh capital infusion will help us scale up our business and move closer to our goals - to grow our revenue by 7X by the end of 2021,” Enthu.ai said in a statement.

Enthu.ai is an agent evaluation and performance management software that helps contact centers improve the quality of their customer conversations.

In a statement, the company said that leading voice teams across the globe use Enthu.AI to QA 100 percent of their calls proactively, thus deriving critical conversation intelligence without the need to listen to every single minute. It said, with Enthu.AI, contact centers can create high-performing calling teams without juggling across call recordings, spreadsheets, and people.

"For AppItSimple, this is a strategic investment as the company already operates CallHippo, one of the leading VoIP service providers in the international telephony market. Enthu.AI’s conversation AI platform is a logical extension of CallHippo’s telephony services and aligns with our vision of enabling contact centres to leverage voice data as a strategic asset for decision making,” added Ankit Dudhwewala, Founder, Appitsimple.

Appitsimple is an IT company that has been revolutionising the way organisations do business since 2014. It is a team of 170+ professionals coming from diverse backgrounds who have expertise in dealing with digital products.

SoftwareSuggest, one of its two products, is a privately held online platform that helps professionals, businesses, and organisations discover top service providers and business software. Its second digital product - CallHippo is a softphone solution with a huge international presence.