Protectt.ai, an Indian cybersecurity firm specialising in mobile application security, has raised Rs 76 crore in its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The funding will enable the company to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer experience, and expand its global footprint in key markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Product development and global expansion

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital towards developing new AI-driven security solutions and strengthening Protectt.ai’s research capabilities in mobile threat intelligence.

“Cyber is a very dynamic market,” Mimani told YourStory. “New operating systems, new devices, and new malware constantly impact organisations. We have to do advanced research to continuously enhance our products.”

As part of its global expansion strategy, Protectt.ai is setting up offices in the US and the UAE. “India will continue to be our innovation hub, but for scaling, we are establishing a presence in international markets,” he added. The company is also investing in cybersecurity talent, addressing the scarcity of product-focused security expertise in India.

Protectt.ai covers over 300 million smartphones, securing more than 2 billion mobile app sessions every month. Its security solutions are integrated into banking, insurance, fintech, stock exchange, and government mobile applications, helping to prevent over 200 million cyber threats monthly.

“Our security solutions operate at the endpoint—on consumer devices—protecting mobile banking apps, government services, and business applications from threats such as malware, identity fraud, and phishing attacks,” Mimani said

Protectt.ai’s mobile security platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and mitigate threats in real time. “We analyse metadata from 300 million+ smartphones to identify malware behaviours and predict cyber threats,” Mimani explained. “By understanding device models and user behaviour patterns, we preemptively secure applications before attacks happen.”

Additionally, the company serves as a compliance hub, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements from authorities such as the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the National Payments Corporation of India.